Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St Kitts and Nevis pledge to further strengthen ties as Taiwan observes its 112th National Day

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (SKNIS) – Top government officials in St. Kitts and Nevis, including Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, attended a reception on Monday (October 09) evening at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort in celebration of the 112th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan), at which the bond of friendship between both countries was further strengthened.

Monday’s event was also attended by other members of the Federal Cabinet, Members of Parliament, representatives of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, as well as specially invited guests from the public and private sectors.

Taiwan’s National Day is observed on 10th October, a day commonly known as “Double Ten”. It is a holiday in Taiwan commemorating the start of the 1911 Wuchang Uprising in China, which marked the end of the Qing Dynasty, leading to the founding of the Republic of China on January 01, 1912.

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin said his government still treasures that longstanding bilateral relationship shared with the Federation, which was first cemented just three weeks after St. Kitts and Nevis gained Independence 40 years ago.

He said, “Since that momentous day our friendship has grown stronger with each passing year. We have collaborated on a wide range of initiatives encompassing food security, healthcare, education, ICT, women’s empowerment, climate resilience and sustainable development. This collaboration has not only benefited our people but stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to one another.”

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, in his remarks, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on its 112th National Day.

The honourable prime minister also used the occasion to reaffirm the Federation’s commitment to the further strengthening of ties shared between both countries.

“The Republic of China (Taiwan) was the first to establish diplomatic ties when we became independent in 1983, and through successive administrations and political parties the relationship has only grown stronger, a testimony that this relationship is really a strong relationship not only between the governments or administrations but a strong relationship between the peoples of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan),” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister assured the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) that his administration will continue to lend its voice in support of Taiwan’s inclusion in international fora.

He said, “Our commitment and solidarity with Taiwan have never been stronger. We demonstrated this commitment in April this year by moving a Resolution in our National Assembly in support of Taiwan’s rightful inclusion on the international stage—a resolution that was unanimously adopted, and this means that both the Government side and the Opposition side were united on this resolution.”

“The people of St. Kitts and Nevis treasure the diplomatic ties between our Federation and the Republic of China (Taiwan). This profound friendship has flourished over the years, rooted in shared values, respect for the rule of law, democracy and human rights,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew added.

At present, the Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd is on her inaugural official visit to Taiwan as Head of State, representing the Federation in several celebratory activities as part of Taiwan’s National Day.