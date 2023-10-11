Submit Release
Final Sentencing in Colfax County Election Falsification

Today, Larry Divis was sentenced to a $10,000 fine by Judge Christina M. Marroquin after being convicted by a jury of Election Falsification, a Class IV Felony. The two-day jury trial occurred in August in Colfax County District Court. This case stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol into three individuals who registered to vote and did vote in Colfax County, Nebraska, while residing in Platte County, Nebraska, during the 2020 General Election. The other two individuals were family members to Larry Divis, his son Jason Divis, and his daughter-in-law Carina Divis. Carina Divis was sentenced to 1 year of probation after a one-day bench trial in July. Jason Divis was also sentenced to 1 year of probation after agreeing to plead no contest to the charge.

