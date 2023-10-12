Paramount Wellness Retreat: Pioneering Addiction Recovery in Haddam, Connecticut

Paramount Wellness Retreat

Our mission is to provide individuals with the most comprehensive and personalized addiction recovery services, guiding them towards a brighter future.” — David Hendricks, MD, Medical Director

HADDAM, CT, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Wellness Retreat, a leading addiction treatment center, is charting a new course in Haddam, Connecticut, with its comprehensive and multi-diagnosis substance abuse treatment plans designed to provide unparalleled support for individuals battling addiction.

Nestled at 7 Island Dock Rd, Haddam, CT 06438, Paramount Wellness Retreat has emerged as a beacon of hope, offering premier addiction recovery services for individuals struggling with alcoholism and addiction. The center's expertise lies in guiding individuals seamlessly through detoxification and subsequent care, ensuring a well-rounded approach to healing.

Paramount Wellness Retreat is dedicated to creating the most informed and effective multi-diagnosis substance abuse treatment plans in the United States. The center's transformational journey is facilitated through the thoughtful integration of multiple complementary modalities and evidence-based treatment practices, providing a personalized one-on-one approach that every person dealing with addiction deserves.

At Paramount Wellness Retreat, we believe in the power of transformation and recovery, says David Hendricks, MD, Medical Director at Paramount Wellness Retreat. Our mission is to provide individuals with the most comprehensive and personalized addiction recovery services, guiding them towards a brighter future.

Operating around the clock, Paramount Wellness Retreat emphasizes its unwavering commitment to providing assistance and support whenever it is needed most. The center's dedication to excellence and individualized care has established it as a trusted resource for those seeking help in Connecticut, earning recognition as one of the top facilities for drug rehab and addiction recovery in the state.

For more information about Paramount Wellness Retreat and the multi-diagnosis substance abuse treatment plans they offer, please visit their website at https://paramountwellnessretreat.com/.