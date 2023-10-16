Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,748 in the last 365 days.

NoteGoat Now Lets Users Upload Audio, Video, and Transcripts

New Feature Serves Expanding Number of Students in Hybrid Learning Environments

We’re committed to meeting students where they need to be met, whether they’re in a classroom or in front of a screen or a combination of both.”
— Anh Hatzopoulos, NoteGoat co-founder and CEO
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoteGoat, a new AI-powered note-taking tool built specifically for college students, now works with audio, video, and transcripts, in addition to live and virtual lectures. With Upload Express, students who aren’t physically in the classroom—as well as those with disabilities or who require additional support—can utilize NoteGoat’s full functionality, which uses optimized AI engines to provide key points and a summary of any lecture in up to 12 languages plus English.

According to Best Colleges, 11.2 million students (60%) took at least one college course online in 2021, and 8.9 million (47%) are now completely virtual. Think Impact reports that 98% of universities currently offer classes online. Remote courses are not only cheaper to administer, but they provide broader access to tuition-paying students both in the United States and globally.

“Higher education is still trying to navigate the hybrid model of instruction, and a lot of students continue to struggle with it,” said Anh Hatzopoulos, NoteGoat co-founder and CEO. “We’re committed to meeting students where they need to be met, whether they’re in a classroom or in front of a screen or a combination of both. Everyone deserves tools to help them learn, regardless of their environment or situation.”

NoteGoat, which is available with a free trial, works on a laptop, tablet or phone.

Key features
- AI-generated notes of all key lecture points plus a summary
- Upload Express: Accepts uploads in audio, video, or transcript format
- Language+: AI notes available in 12 languages plus English
- Dashboard: A centralized location for all notes, organized by subject
- Notifications: A reminder shortly before class to begin personal note-taking
- Sharing: Notes sharing to collaborate with study groups

More information is available at www.notegoat.ai

Scott MacKenzie
Gaslight Studios
scott@gaslightcomm.com

You just read:

NoteGoat Now Lets Users Upload Audio, Video, and Transcripts

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more