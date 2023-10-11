FASTechnology Group and Graph-Tech USA Join Forces to Reshape the US Commercial Printing Finishing and Mailing Markets
GLEN CARBON, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FASTechnology Group (FASTech), a pioneering force in the commercial printing market since 1989, is formally aligning with Graph-Tech USA (GTUS) to usher in a new era of innovation for the CP finishing and mailing industry. This exciting partnership promises to address the growing demand for “market relevant” cutting-edge controllers /inkjets and plug the gap left by legacy inkjet suppliers who have shifted their focus to other vertical market sectors.
FASTech, originally formed as Digi-Gear Systems (a multi-sector, full-service industrial control systems integrator), has a storied history of providing over 1,000 top-notch integrated solutions for commercial printing finishing. After a mutually highly successful run and eventual merger with Domino in 1994, they reacquired their core CP finishing technology and IP in 2000. FASTech then went on to develop next-generation controller technology and innovations that subsequently dominated the CP sector for two decades.
In 2017, a corporate strategic pivot by FASTech facilitated a legacy bindery controller technology divestiture, and with FASTech shifting primary focus to custom controls, electronic panels and CPG packaging equipment solutions.
On the other side of the Atlantic, Graph-Tech AG, headquartered in Zofingen, Switzerland, began crafting controllers in 1989 for the European market, resulting in thousands of installs globally. Domino Printing acquired a stake in 2000 and eventually secured full ownership in 2012. Graph-Tech USA (GTUS) was founded in 2002 in Fort Pierce, Florida, and in 2013 initiated an independent endeavor to pioneer the next generation of controllers and inkjets.
The US commercial printing and mailing industries face a pressing need for modernized, practical inkjet and finishing controller equipment to replace aging technology. In response to this demand, FASTech has sought a dynamic solution and found it by strategically aligning with GTUS. This partnership leverages FASTech's full-service offerings and sector experience, veteran sales channels, and client support infrastructure.
Strategically positioned in the heart of the US commercial printing and mailing hub, FASTech and Graph-Tech USA combined can leverage well-established controller foundations and a growing portfolio of the newest inkjet technology. The combined entities can subsequently serve clients more effectively and capitalize on efficient sales and support channels.
Besides the core commercial printing and mailing sectors, the combined entities plan to extend out into high value-add labeling, RFID, personalized mag-strip card printing, and deepen their growing presence in the packaging industry, and certainly focusing on new sustainable, efficient inkjet technologies with quick ROIs.
Joe Hattrup, Founder and a Strategic Director for FASTech, expressed his excitement about the collaboration:
“In view of the rapidly evolving market demands and inherent commoditization within the CP sector, both FASTech and Graph-Tech USA have concluded that by joining forces, we can jointly better serve clients, extend our combined reach, and quickly expand into exciting, related growth sectors. Together, we can bring the right CP finishing control and imaging technology and effectively implement a complete solution for each application.”
Markus Portmann, President of GTUS, underscored the synergy between the two companies:
"The synergy between both companies is obvious: we design and manufacture controllers and inkjets, and FASTech sells and supports them in the U.S. commercial printing market. There is an installed base of over 4,000 GT controllers that are poised for modernization and upgrades. It is key to have a partner like FASTech who knows the customers and their needs. A win-win-win."
To witness this groundbreaking partnership in action, meet FASTech and GTUS at the Printing United trade show, Oct 18-20, in Atlanta, booth #B18054. Join us in reshaping the future of commercial printing finishing inkjet and controller technology.
(Partnership Leadership Team: GTUS-Markus Portmann, CEO; FASTech-James Hattrup President/CEO, Ralph French CTO, Tim Miller COO, Norman Roeber National Sales Director, Joseph Hattrup Founder-Strategic Director)
Norman Roeber
