DocMagic’s Chief eServices Executive Wins HousingWire’s Vanguard Award

Based in Newport Beach, California, Profundity Communications, Inc. was founded by Joe Bowerbank, a marketing veteran with more than 20 years of experience. Profundity is dedicated to working with clients exclusively in the mortgage banking industry. Wherever you fit into the mortgage supply chain, Profundity will grow your brand and help increase revenues. Profundity’s founder is incredibly passionate about strategic marketing communications, the services delivered, and most importantly — stellar, ongoing results. Profundity’s greatest asset is satisfied clients. We’re not just another vendor; we’re your long-term partner. Many marketing and public relations firms will engage with any client. Profundity, however, is focused on establishing long-term, best-fit engagements. Profundity realizes that one size does not fit all. If, after evaluating a potential client’s marketing objectives, and the potential engagement does not appear to be a good fit, Profundity will not represent your organization merely for the sake of capturing new business. Further, unlike many firms, Profundity will never represent your direct competitors. Profundity produces results with integrity and passion. Period.

