Epiphany Wellness Drug Rehab Tennessee: A Beacon of Hope in Nashville

Epiphany Wellness Drug Rehab Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, TN , U.S., October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Wellness Drug Rehab Tennessee, a state-of-the-art addiction treatment center, is making a profound impact in the Nashville area by offering comprehensive, evidence-based care for individuals battling substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Nestled at 145 Anderson Ln, Hendersonville, TN 37075, Epiphany Wellness has been serving the community since its establishment on March 1, 2023. The facility stands as a testament to the center's unwavering commitment to providing ethical, individualized care, with a focus on empowering individuals to achieve lasting freedom and happiness.

Epiphany Wellness offers a wide range of programs tailored to address the unique needs of each client. From Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) to intensive outpatient programs (IOP), detox placement, and outpatient programs (OP), the center's evidence-based approach ensures that every individual receives the specialized care required for a successful recovery journey.

Our mission at Epiphany Wellness Drug Rehab Tennessee is to provide ethical, individualized care for those battling substance abuse disorder and co-occurring mental health disorders," says Dr. Erika Steinbrenner, Medical Director at Epiphany Wellness. "We believe that recovery is possible for everyone, and our dedicated team is here to support individuals on their path to freedom and happiness.

Epiphany Wellness operates around the clock, reflecting its unwavering dedication to providing assistance and support whenever it is needed most. The center's emphasis on the individual and dual diagnosis treatment has positioned it as a trusted resource for those seeking help in Nashville and the surrounding areas, earning recognition as one of the top facilities for drug rehab in Tennessee.

For more information about Epiphany Wellness Drug Rehab Tennessee and the comprehensive programs they offer, please visit their website at https://www.epiphanywellnesscenters.org/treatment-centers/tennessee/.