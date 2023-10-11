Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,508 in the last 365 days.

KTL Performance Mortgage Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

Photo of KTL Performance Mortgage ownership team in front of Greenville office. Shown are Desteni Mason, John Heath, and Kristina Heath. They are standing in front of a tan office building. The KTL Performance Mortgage sign is visible in the background,

KTL Ownership Team: Desteni Mason, John Heath, and Kristina Heath

I couldn’t be prouder of our organization and how much we’ve evolved in the past 20 years. Our success is due to our passion, our dedication, and our ethics. At KTL, we truly LOVE what we do.”
— Desteni Mason
GREENVILLE, OHIO, US, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KTL Performance Mortgage, a locally owned and locally operated mortgage broker, is proud to announce the celebration of its 20-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2003, KTL Performance Mortgage has maintained an ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in the home loan industry.

In the past 20 years, KTL Performance Mortgage has grown from a small organization with a single office and a single loan product. It now offers a wide range of home loan solutions, including FHA, VA, USDA, and Conventional loans. KTL Performance Mortgage provides lending services to homebuyers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida. As a result of this continued growth and expansion, the organization opened branch offices in Richmond, Indiana in 2019, and Muncie, Indiana in 2022.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our organization and how much we’ve evolved in the past 20 years,” remarked Desteni Mason, founding partner of KTL Performance Mortgage. “I truly believe that our success is due to our passion, our dedication, and our ethics. We love what we do, who we do it for, and who we do it with. Our entire team values every single one of our clients and our business partners, and we recognize how lucky we are to have the opportunity to make dreams come true.”

KTL Performance Mortgage is owned by Desteni Mason, Kristina Heath, and John Heath. The three partners are all licensed Mortgage Loan Originators actively working with area homebuyers. They are joined on the KTL Executive Leadership team by Leah Dumas, Craig Allen, Zach White, Sara Maham, and Brittani Hines.

At KTL Performance Mortgage, the guiding principles are Knowledge, Trust, and Love. The KTL team’s intention is to deliver an excellent homebuying experience for every client, every time. They pride themselves on assisting homebuyers and homeowners in all stages of life. KTL offers many programs, including options for homebuyers with lower credit scores and 100% financing programs for buyers without a down payment.

To learn more about KTL Performance Mortgage’s 20th Anniversary, go to: https://performancemortgageone.com/ktl-news/20-year-anniversary/

About KTL Performance Mortgage: KTL Performance Mortgage is a mortgage broker, providing home loans in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida. The company works with over 12 different lenders and specializes in FHA, VA, Conventional, and USDA home loans.

700 Wayne St. Greenville, OH 45331
(937)548-8222
NMLS #114045

Ashley Parinello
KTL Performance Mortgage
+1 937-548-8222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Celebrating 20 Years: An Interview with KTL Performance Mortgage

You just read:

KTL Performance Mortgage Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more