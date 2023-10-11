Enjoy treats and nature at MDC’s free HOWLoween Oct. 21 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – An autumn evening takes a nature twist, with treats, when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners host HOWLoween from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. See live critters such as captive owls and enjoy games and treats at the center’s native plant garden. This free event is for all ages and costumes are welcome.

HOWLoween is an annual celebration hosted by MDC, the Kansas City Police Department, and other neighborhood partners. Visitors can take a Wild Side Walk through the native plant garden for a close look at displays of nocturnal wildlife. Children will have a howling good time exploring nature stations like Track or Treat, The Bone Yard, Buggy Bistro. Operation Wildlife will have some live birds that have been rehabilitated from injuries on display, such as owls. Neighborhood community groups will have table displays and offer treats.

Discovery Center is accessible for all with a paved trail through the native plant garden. The indoor lobby, hallways, and restrooms will be open, too. Registration is not required. For more information, call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.