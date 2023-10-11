10-11-2023 Charles Town Casino to Serve as Traditional Lottery Super Casher

CHARLES TOWN CASINO TO SERVE AS TRADITIONAL LOTTERY SUPER CASHER IN EASTERN PANHANDLE

Charleston, W.Va. – The Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races will cash West Virginia Lottery traditional scratch off and draw game winning tickets up to $5,000 starting on Monday, October 16th. Players with a valid winning ticket can do so every weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“In response to the many requests from Lottery players in the eastern panhandle of the state, we are excited with this news,” Lottery Director John Myers said. “We want to thank Penn Entertainment for their willingness to partner with us to better serve our traditional Lottery players in those counties by providing them with a place they can cash winning tickets up to $5,000.”

Players can cash a winning ticket up to $5,000 at the Player Services cage of the casino. Anyone wishing to use this service can enter through the East Garage and follow the red carpet path. Continue following this path on the right, alongside the Final Cut restaurant, and then turn right in a section between slot machines. Once on the gaming floor, turn left once reaching the table games to locate the Player Services cage.

“We have listened to our customers and we believe this will be beneficial for those players with winning tickets in those prize tiers who do not want to wait on the mail-in process to redeem their winnings,” Myers continued. “Assuming this pilot program is successful, we could expand this option to other locations in other areas of the State.”

Players with winning tickets between $600 and $5,000 will need to bring both a driver’s license, or other form of state issued identification, and their social security card when validating winning tickets.