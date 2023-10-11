Salem insurance agent Tricia Klock has license revoked for fraud, identity theft

Oct. 11, 2023

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) has revoked the license of Salem-based insurance agent Tricia Klock for committing fraudulent activities, including identity theft, misrepresenting details of insurance policies to her clients, and raising coverage on a vehicle after an accident.

The division took action Sept. 20 by formally revoking Klock's insurance producer license and assessing $11,000 in fines. The consent order on the division's website.

In April, Klock was convicted of four counts of ID theft, specifically converting the personal identification of each victim for Klock's own use, “with the intent to deceive and defraud," according to the consent order.

Klock misrepresented herself while doing business as an insurance agent, which DFR regulates. Klock violated several laws, including the following:

Falsely telling an insurance investigator that coverage increased prior to an accident

Instructing her client to falsely report to an insurance company claims investigator that Klock had previously contacted them about higher auto coverage

Falsely representing that an insurance policy included full coverage for all vehicles in a family

Increasing coverage for a family's vehicles immediately after learning of a car accident

Falsely representing to her client that a payment made would be applied to insurance premiums

Lying about full coverage of an auto policy

Klock, who is also a travel agent, was accused in 2019 by former travel clients of stealing their money after not booking trips they paid for through her travel agency. According to her former clients, many had no places while others had no return trips booked in foreign countries.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance when dealing with travel agents and insurance providers. Consumers are urged to thoroughly check the credentials of agents and agencies they engage with, to ensure that they are dealing with reputable professionals.

The Division of Financial Regulation recommends the following precautions for consumers:

Verify credentials: Always confirm the credentials of travel agents and insurance agents. Legitimate professionals will have proper licenses and certifications.

Check references: Ask for and verify references from past clients. Reputable agents will have satisfied customers willing to vouch for their services.

Review contracts carefully: Read all contracts and agreements thoroughly before making any payments. Ensure that all services and coverages are clearly outlined.

Report suspicious activity: If you suspect fraudulent activity or encounter questionable practices, report it to the relevant authorities immediately.

Consumers are encouraged to stay vigilant and informed, protecting themselves from potential financial harm and ensuring their travel plans and insurance coverage are secure and legitimate.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or have questions, please reach out to one of DFR's advocates at 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email dfr.financialserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.

