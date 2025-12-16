DFR Leaders Honored with Patriot Award for supporting Oregon National Guard service member

Dec. 16, 2025

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation's (DFR) Janet Powell and Steve Gordon were recently awarded the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) office. The award recognizes people and organizations that provide exceptional support to service members as they balance their military obligations with their civilian roles.

Powell and Gordon were nominated by Connor Stark, an IT examiner with the division who was deployed overseas with the Oregon National Guard from August 2024 to July 2025. Powell and Gordon provided exceptional support not only to Stark, but also his team.

The Patriot Award is nominated by an employee serving in the National Guard or reserves, or the spouse of a guard or reserve member. The award recognizes supervisors and leaders who provide direct support to service members and their families. This support can include flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, or leaves of absence if needed.

“I am extremely proud of our employees, and especially those who support our service men and women while they are deployed," said Sean O'Day, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) and a reserve judge advocate in the United States Army Reserve. “Steve and Janet are very deserving of this award for their efforts in not only making sure they covered for a deployed employee, but also supporting Connor after he returned."

Powell and Gordon were presented their award Dec. 1 by Greg Malkasian, a volunteer for ESGR and former DCBS deputy director. ESGR also gave an award to DCBS, recognizing the agency as being a military reserve-friendly employer.

“It is important to provide support and care for our military veterans, especially when they come back from deployment," said TK Keen, DFR administrator. “DFR is committed to providing that support, and Steve and Janet are very deserving of this recognition."

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.

