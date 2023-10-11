Organizations dedicated to community-safety projects in British Columbia are encouraged to submit applications for the 2023-24 civil forfeiture grant program.

This year, organizations can submit applications for projects in the following funding streams:

crime prevention;

gender-based violence;

Indigenous healing; and

restorative justice.

The Civil Forfeiture Office (CFO) works to remove profits from unlawful activity by taking away the proceeds from, and assets used in, criminal activity to reinvest them in community-safety and crime-prevention initiatives.

The civil forfeiture grant program provides one-time funding to support community-based projects using the proceeds from the civil-forfeiture process. Applicants to the grant program will be notified of the results by April 2024.

Applications are open from Oct. 11 until Nov. 22, 2023.

For information about how to apply to the grant program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/crime-prevention/community-crime-prevention/grants