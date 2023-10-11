Minority Independent Filmmaker Strikes a Rare Nationwide Theatrical Release with Regal Cinemas for his Holiday Film
"The Perfect Christmas" was pitched to Regal Cinemas and the Theater Giant Offered Minority Owned Production Company, Sonset Friday Ent. a Rare Opportunity
Christmas is about bringing people together and so I hope this movie brings people together. Brings families together.”COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonset Friday Entertainment, in association with Providence Park Productions, announces the December 8, 2023, nationwide theatrical release of The Perfect Christmas. Starring: Anthony Hackett, Cameron Arnett, Gigi Orsillo, and Robert Amaya.
THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS is a family, Christmas comedy, about Michael Perfect, his wife Denise Perfect, and their two children Devin and Michelle Perfect. The Perfects are an American family who experiences a nostalgic holiday that takes place mostly over the course of Christmas Eve. This feature film explores faith, family, and holiday fun. The Perfect family must navigate the holiday season with awkward in-law encounters, work mania, posh friends, and crazy predicaments that threaten their opportunity for the “Perfect Christmas”.
The Perfect Christmas was pitched to the second largest theater chain in the United States, REGAL Cinemas. The theater giant offered the minority owned production company, Sonset Friday Entertainment, a rare exclusive theatrical release, nationwide in select theaters. CEO of Sonset Friday Entertainment, Anthony Hackett, who is also the writer, director, producer, and actor of The Perfect Christmas, was asked why he made this Christmas movie…
“I miss the classic holiday films that are about families. So, God put in my spirit to produce a funny, family Christmas movie that also reminds people WHO Christmas is really about. Plus, our country has been hurting now for a while, it’s time we come together to start laughing again.”
The Perfect Christmas, Exclusively in Theatres December 8, 2023.
