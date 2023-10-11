World-class Rugby Tournament returns to Grenada

The 2023 Grenada Rugby World 7s (GRW7s) Tournament was officially launched today at the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA)’s office.

It is the longest running Club Rugby 7s tournament in the region and has returned to Grenada for its second year. Eighteen (18) of the world’s best Men’s and Women’s Elite 7s teams will compete in the tournament from 1st and 2nd December for a US $20,000 total prize pool.

The tournament is one of rugby’s most popular international events and has been running for over 30 years in various locations. It is renowned for its action-packed week of scheduled activities which includes a charity event to support the Grenada Cancer Society, as well as the official ‘pitch days’.

This year’s event is predicted to attract at least 400 visitors to the island and provide a significant financial injection into the local economy.

Speaking at the launch, GRW7s Event Manager George Nicholson said, “We are thrilled to be back in Grenada to host an event that will attract both locals and visitors alike to watch elite sport being played at a premier international sporting venue such as the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

Teams from the UK, USA, Canada, and the Caribbean have already registered to participate at this year’s event, which not only showcases world-class rugby but also gives both players and spectators a taste of all that ‘Pure Grenada’ has to offer.”

In his address, Nicholson also thanked the following Official 2023 GRW7s Partners for their support:

Presenting Partner – Grenada Tourism Authority

Official Beer of GRW7s – Stag Beer in conjunction with Carib Brewery (Grenada) Ltd.

Official Rum of GRW7s – Westerhall Rum

Official Home of GRW7s – Umbrellas Beach Bar

Official Broadcast Partner – ViralMedia TV

Official Car Rental Partner – Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Official Ice Provider – Island Ice Co. Ltd.

Official Special Events Partner – The Grenada Golf and Country Club

Official Insurance Partner – Netherlands Insurance Co. (WI) Ltd.

Official Entertainment Partner – Mount Cinnamon

GRW7s General Manager Brian Stollmeyer added, “What is special about our event is that it is wonderful exposure for the newly formed Grenada Rugby Union and gives Grenadians the chance to come out and see what rugby is all about. It is our hope that GRW7s will not only highlight Grenada as a world-class tourism destination but will also help to continue to grow the local rugby community on the island and expose as many people as possible to the lifechanging opportunities and lifelong friendships that rugby can provide.”

Grenada Tourism Authority CEO, Petra Roach said, “Hosting a global sporting event of this magnitude brings with it substantial revenue opportunities. Our hotels, restaurants, local businesses, and artisans will experience a boost in activity, which aids in supporting jobs and livelihoods. Most of the visitors will stay between 7-10 days and the expected revenue will be around the US $2.35M mark. This does not take into account any indirect benefits, like the increase of brand awareness of Grenada as a holiday destination, and the strengthening of our sporting events calendar”.

The ‘Caribbean 7s’ Tournament began in Trinidad in the 1980s before moving to Tobago in 2011, and then on to Barbados in 2016. With last year’s move to the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, 2023 GRW7s will continue to break new ground by strengthening the synergy between sports and tourism, and sports and entertainment, and provide teams, officials, and spectators an expanded event ‘experience’ with something for everyone.

Tickets go on sale 1st November and will be available from Official Tournament Partners and Accommodation Partners.

EC $10 for adults and free for children under the age of 12 years. For all GRW7s information, visit www.grw7s.com.

Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA)