Epiphany Wellness Drug & Alcohol Rehab: Substance Abuse Treatment in New Jersey

Epiphany Wellness Drug & Alcohol Rehab - New Jersey

BLACKWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Wellness Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a cutting-edge addiction treatment center, is making waves in Blackwood, New Jersey, by providing evidence-based and personalized care for individuals battling substance abuse.

Nestled at 461 NJ-168, Blackwood, NJ 08012, Epiphany Wellness has been a beacon of hope for those seeking recovery since its establishment on August 1, 2021. The center's state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated team of experts, and commitment to individualized care set it apart as a leader in the field of addiction treatment.

Epiphany Wellness offers a range of programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. From Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) to Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) and Outpatient Programs (OP), the center's evidence-based approach ensures that every individual receives the care and support necessary for a successful recovery journey.

Our mission is to provide ethical, individualized care to those suffering from substance abuse disorder, empowering them to achieve a lifetime of freedom and happiness," Dr. Erika Steinbrenner, Medical Director at Epiphany Wellness Drug & Alcohol Rehab. "We understand that every person's journey is unique, and our dedicated team is here to guide them towards a brighter future.

Epiphany Wellness operates 24/7, emphasizing its unwavering dedication to providing assistance and support whenever it is needed most. With a focus on the individual, the center aims to address the root causes of addiction and provide comprehensive solutions that pave the way for lasting recovery.

The center's commitment to excellence and ethical care has made it a trusted resource for those seeking help in New Jersey, earning recognition as one of the top facilities for drug rehab in the state.

For more information about Epiphany Wellness Drug & Alcohol Rehab and the programs offered, please visit their website at https://www.epiphanywellnesscenters.org/treatment-centers/new-jersey/.