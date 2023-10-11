OOI at AGU 2023

OOI will be at booth number at the AGU Fall Meeting 2023 in San Francisco from December 12-16. The following is a compilation of OOI-related presentations at this year’s fall meeting. If we’ve missed any OOI-related sessions, please contact dtrewcrist@whoi.edu and we will be happy to add them. Hope to see you in person this year! Share your AGU news at #AGU23.

Monday, 11 December 2023

14:10- 18:30 PST(17:10 – 21:30 EDT) Poster Hall A-C – South (Exhibition Level, South, Moscone Center)

Board 0501: Analyzing the Magnetic Signals of Tsunami Waves Using a Long-Term Seafloor Magnetometer Observatory

Neesha R Schnepf, Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, Christine J Chesley, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Deborah S Kelley, University of Washington, Dana Manalang, University of Washington, Applied Physics Laboratory, Hiroaki Toh, Kyoto University, Takuto Minami, Kobe University, and Manoj C Nair, University of Colorado, Boulder, United States

16:20- 16:30 PST(19:20 – 19:30 EDT) 153 – South (Upper Mezzanine, South, Moscone Center)

V14B-03 – Characterizing seismic and acoustic signals at Axial Seamount with unsupervised machine learning

Kaiwen Wang, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University; Felix Waldhauser, Columbia University; Maya Tolstoy, University of Washington, William S D Wilcock, University of Washington, Theresa Sawi, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University; David Paul Schaff, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University; and Yen Joe Tan, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Wednesday, 13 December 2023

16:45 – 16:55 PST (19:45 – 19:55 EDT) 153 – South (Upper Mezzanine, South, Moscone Center)

V34B-05 – Dynamic magma movements beneath the Axial Seamount revealed a new eruption precursor

Youyi Ruan, Nanjing University, School of Earth Science and Engineering; Li Wang, Nanjing University, School of Earth Science and Engineering and Qin Wang, School of Earth Sciences and Engineering, Nanjing University

14:10 – 18:30 PST (17:10 – 21:30 EDT) Poster Hall A-C – South (Exhibition Level, South, Moscone Center)

Board 1602: A Total Water Level Model Testbed on the US West Coast

David Honegger, Oregon State University, Carter Howe, Oregon State University, Jay Merrill, Oregon State University, Carson WilliamsOregon State University, David Hill Oregon State University, Merrick C Haller, Oregon State University,and Peter Ruggiero, Oregon State University,

Thursday, 14 December 2023

08:39 – 08:42 PST (11:39 – 11:42 EDT) eLightning Theater V, Hall D – South (Exhibition Level, South, Moscone Center)

V41G-04 – Is Axial Seamount just napping? An update on the latest inflation and seismic data

William W. Chadwick Jr, Oregon State University, William S D Wilcock, University of Washington, Scott L Nooner, University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and Jeffrey W Beeson, Oregon State University

11:12 – 11:22 PST (14:12 – 14:22 EDT) 158 – South (Upper Mezzanine, South, Moscone Center)

G42A-06 – An Acoustic Array at Axial Seamount for Geodesy and Autonomous Vehicle Support

Maleen Kidiwela, University of Washington, School of Oceanography, Dana Manalang, Applied Physics Laboratory, University of Washington, William S D Wilcock, School of Oceanography, University of Washington, and Jake Ploskey, Applied Physics Laboratory, University of Washington

Friday, 15 December 2023

08:30 – 12:50 PST ( 11:30 – 15:50 EDT) Poster Hall A-C – South (Exhibition Level, South, Moscone Center)

Board 0595: MonitorMyOcean.com: Transforming Research into an Interactive Web Application to Raise Awareness on Ocean Noise Pollution Among Youths and Citizen Scientists

Artash Nath, Founder, MonitorMyOcean.com



14:10 – 18:30 PST ( 17:10 – 21:30 EDT) Poster Hall A-C – South (Exhibition Level, South, Moscone Center)

Board 0189: Offshore Seismic Signals of Deformation in the Shallow Cascadia Subduction Zone

Zoe Krauss, University of Washington, William S D Wilcock, University of Washington, and Kenneth C Creager, University of Washington



15:20 – 15:30 PST ( 18:20 – 18:30 EDT) 157 – South (Upper Mezzanine, South, Moscone Center)

S53B-08 – Real-time Production and Analysis of High-Precision, Deep Magnitude Earthquake Catalogs

Felix Waldhauser, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, Kaiwen Wang, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, Eric Beauce, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, David Paul Schaff, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, Theresa Sawi, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, and Benjamin K Holtzman, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University



