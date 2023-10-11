Submit Release
Mattress Startup Company Guarantees Orange Is The New Color of Sleep

OrangeSleep, founded in June 2021 with Dutch and Mexican technology, is the newest and one of the most effective mattress makers on the market today.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress start-up OrangeSleep hopes to send clients straight to sleep with their new campaign - in the most positive way.

OrangeSleep, founded in June 2021 with Dutch and Mexican technology, is the newest and one of the most effective mattress providers on the market today. OrangeSleep Mattresses are made in the USA.

Their primary focus is on extreme comfort using the most sophisticated memory foams, exquisitely created fabrics and sustainability-created products on the planet. With the use of infused cooling gels, highly breathable comfort foams, and enhanced fabric softness, OrangeSleep Mattress provides the extreme comfort of the latest technologically of memory foam to eliminate hot spots for an amazingly comfortable and cool night's sleep.

But its focus doesn’t stop there – it is proud to provide high-end materials, fabrics, memory foam and workmanship while maintaining affordability.

OrangeSleep, launched this month to discerning clients in the United States, offers free shipping on all orders. Their sturdy and sustainable shipping containers will safely deliver your new OrangeSleep Mattress directly to your door.

CEO David dePingre said: “An OrangeSleep Mattress is one of the most advanced on the market today – but at an affordable price compared to others. All our tests ensure that anyone sleeping on an OrangeSleep Mattress is guaranteed a great night’s sleep.”

OrangeSleep arises from the merger of two companies, with experience of more than 17 years focused on manufacturing memory foam with low and high density. This was designed in response to the need of the national and international market to provide ultra-high quality products at an affordable price.



FOR EDITORS

Media Contact:

CEO: David dePingre - david@orangesleep.us

David dePingre
OrangeSleep Mattress
+1 888-241-0577
email us here

