The present evaluation aimed to analyze the degree of achievement of the objectives established in the National Strategy for the prevention and combating of violence against women and violence in the family for the period 2018-2023, the identification of the results and the impact determined by its implementation.

The purpose of the Strategy is to ensure a systemic approach to the phenomena of violence against women and violence in the family in order to reduce these phenomena and to ensure an efficient response of relevant bodies in cases of violence.

The strategy entered into force on April 13, 2018.

The overall structure and objectives of the Strategy derive from the structure based on the four pillars of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. In order to eradicate the phenomena of violence against women and family violence, the Strategy set out to achieve four general objectives: prevention, protection, investigation and prosecution and integrated policies and data collection.

Arina Țurcan, Doina Cazacu. Evaluation Report of the National Strategy to Prevent and Combat Violence Against Women and Violence in the Family, for years 2018-2023. UNWomen, Chișinău, 2022.