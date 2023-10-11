Progress towards the sustainable development goals (SDGS): the gender snapshot 2022

At the current rate of progress, achieving gender equality could take nearly 300 years, says the report “Progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): State of Gender Equality 2022”. Global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, violent conflicts, climate change are further exacerbating gender gaps. The new report, launched by UN Women and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), points out that at the current rate of progress, SDG 5 – achieving gender equality – will not be met by 2030.

Without swift action, legal systems that do not prohibit violence against women, do not protect women’s rights in marriage and family, do not provide them with equal wages and benefits in the workplace, do not guarantee their equal rights to own and control land, may continued to exist for many years.

The report estimates that, at the current rate of progress, it will take up to 286 years to close gaps in legal protections and discriminatory laws, 140 years for women to be equally represented in positions of power and workplace leadership and at least 40 years to achieve equal representation in national parliaments.

Also, according to the report, there is a worrying reversal of poverty reduction, and rising prices are likely to exacerbate this trend. By the end of 2022, an estimated 383 million women and girls will live in extreme poverty (on less than $1.90 a day), compared to 368 million men and boys. Many others will have insufficient income to meet their basic needs such as adequate food, clothing and shelter in most parts of the world.

The report shows that partnerships, cooperation and investment in action to achieve gender equality, including through increased global and national funding, are essential to correct course and put gender equality back on the development path.

