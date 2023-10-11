Ascendant Detox - NYC: Pioneering Addiction Treatment in the Heart of New York City

Ascendant Detox - NYC

Addiction knows no boundaries, and neither should access to effective treatment. Our commitment is to be there for our patients, helping them transform their lives and regain control.” — Alex Contino, Director of Continuing Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendant Detox - NYC, a leading boutique detox and outpatient addiction treatment center, celebrates its mission to provide private, safe, and tailored recovery solutions in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

Located at 113 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022, Ascendant Detox - NYC has been at the forefront of addiction treatment since its establishment on August 15, 2018. With a commitment to helping New Yorkers and individuals from across the nation overcome addiction, Ascendant Detox - NYC has become a beacon of hope and transformation.

In the bustling city that never sleeps, addiction is an all-too-common struggle. Ascendant Detox - NYC recognizes that every person's journey to recovery is unique and offers a diverse range of programs and support to meet individual needs. The center's team of seasoned clinicians and medical professionals provide tailored treatment in a safe and supportive environment, ensuring that each patient's path to recovery is both effective and comfortable.

One distinguishing feature of Ascendant Detox - NYC is its luxury setting, offering a serene and tranquil atmosphere for those seeking help. The center operates 24/7, emphasizing its unwavering dedication to providing assistance and support whenever it is needed most.

"We believe in making recovery possible for everyone," says Alex Contino, Director of Continuing Care at Ascendant Detox - NYC. "Addiction knows no boundaries, and neither should access to effective treatment. Our commitment is to be there for our patients, helping them transform their lives and regain control."

As part of their holistic approach to addiction treatment, Ascendant Detox - NYC offers a range of services, including detox programs, outpatient care, and support throughout the recovery journey. Their dedication to excellence and personalized care has earned them recognition as one of the top NYC detox centers and a trusted resource for those seeking drug rehab in NYC.

For more information about Ascendant Detox - NYC and the services they offer, please visit their website at https://www.ascendantny.com/.