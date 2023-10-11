National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals To Save the Lives of Pets in metro Portland
$3,000 grant will be celebrated at local Hillsboro Petco event on October 14, 2023HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals is set to receive a $3,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at Hillsboro Petco, 2151 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, on October 14th at Noon, in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $370 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“We are always grateful for Petco Love’s support of our lifesaving mission. And, equally grateful for every one of the Petco customers who donate at the register to help make these investments in animal rescue possible. Petco Love has been a consistent and vital part of our 21-year history with over 20,400 animals saved!” said Chris Hill, OFOSA Director.
Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals is a nonprofit, foster-based rescue organization that rescues animals from overcrowded shelters, restores them to health, and through adoption, places them into loving homes.
For more information about Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals, visit ofosa.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.
About Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals
Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals is a nonprofit, foster-based rescue organization that rescues ‘last chance’ animals from overcrowded shelters, restores them to health, and through adoption, places them into loving, forever homes.
About Petco Love
Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $370 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.
Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.
Contact: Anne Haynes, anne@ofosa.org, (503) 747-7818
Crystal Bugary, Petco Love, media@petcolove.org
Anne Haynes
Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals
+1 5037477818
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram