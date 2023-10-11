CBP Seizes Unsafe Hair Dryers

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry Cargo Facility seized hair dryers on behalf of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Yesterday, CBP officers seized hair dryers that CPSC determined did not provide integral immersion protection in compliance with the requirements of Standard for Safety for Household Electric Personal Grooming Appliances. They determined that these items are a substantial product hazard under the Consumer Product Safety Act. A total of 65 hair dryers were seized, with a total manufacturer’s suggested retail price of approximately $19,500.

“Part of our CBP mission includes protecting consumers from both counterfeit goods and goods with safety violations,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Working with federal agency partners like Consumer Product Safety Commission, we are able to keep items like these from reaching the consumer and potentially causing devastating health and safety concerns such as electrocution or fire.”

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-Allegation provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the United States. To report potentially unsafe products, the public can go through CPSC’s online reporting.

