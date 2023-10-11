PM meets Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, CPAFFC, Mr. Jiang Jiang paid courtesy visit to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP today.

The PRC government supported friendship association implements China’s independent foreign policy of peace, observing the principles of peaceful coexistence, while carrying out all-directional, multi-level and broad areas of humanity.

In line with CPAFFC’s aim, today’s engagement was on people-to people diplomacy, international cooperation, safeguarding bilateral and world peace and the promotion of common developments.

Among Prime Minister Sogavare and CPAFFC Vice President Jiang’s engagement was the agenda of friendship-city relations between China and Solomon Islands to promote active participation in the exchange of activities between Solomon Islands Provinces and sister cities in China for deeper cultural understanding and other people to people engagements.

The cause of safeguarding peace, common security and support people in their struggle to achieve national development, social progress and Sustainable Development Goals form part of the discussion.

Prime Minister Sogavare flagged the continuous strengthening of the PRC-SI relations as imperative. CPAFFC’s objective is the vehicle upon which Solomon Islands Sustainable Development Goals is expedited.

Solomon Islands admire China’s policy of “leaving no one behind, size does not matter and no friend is too small.”

The PRC-SI Visa-Free arrangement is also appreciated.

“Rest assured, we’ll rise to promote China’s great initiative,” PM Sogavare resolved.

Prime Minister Hon. M. Sogavare and CPAFFC Vice President Jiang.

Prime Minister Hon. Sogavare, CPAFFC Vice President Jiang and delegation members in today’s courtesy visit.

OPMC Press