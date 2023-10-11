U.S. Navy Partners with Resodyn Corporation for Agile Continuous Acoustic Chemical Reactor and Acoustic Crystallizer
Resodyn Corporation received a $13.2 Million (USD) award under the Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies (NEST) Program.
Resodyn’s state-of-the-art technology is leading the way in research and development and is an example of the strong capabilities and economic opportunity that Montana businesses bring to the table”BUTTE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resodyn Corporation received a $13.2 Million (USD) award under the Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies (NEST) Other Transaction Agreements (OTA) Program (https://www.nswcihdnest.org/awards/).
The NEST Program is a collaboration executed under an agreement with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NWSC IHD) to address the most significant energetics-related challenges facing our nation. The NEST program is critical in enabling the U.S. Navy and the entire U.S. Department of Defense to address current and future security threats in the surface, subsurface, air, ground, littoral, and expeditionary environments. NEST offers competitive federally funded research and business opportunities for large and small companies and academia. (https://www.nswcihdnest.org/)
Resodyn’s successful proposal revolves around the engineering design, development, testing, and construction of two (2) systems for the Naval Surface Warfare Center. These systems consist of a Continuous Acoustic Chemical Reactor and a Continuous Acoustic Crystallizer system that are the focal points of pilot scale research and development efforts by NWSC IHD for the ultimate purpose of processing energetic materials. Applications for the products to be developed and produced with these systems include both conventional and advanced munitions, explosives, propellants, and pyrotechnics. The company’s existing commercially available machinery, ResonantAcoustic® Mixing (RAM) technology provides the universal platform for scale-up of both custom engineered systems. The delivery of these systems to NSWC IHD is slated for April 2026.
Resodyn’s Senior Chemical Engineer and Principal Investigator on the project, Joe Mayne PhD, explains, “. . . research and development on these two unique processes has been ongoing at Resodyn for the last couple of years. Extensive bench scale testing on these systems has been consistent and repeatable. This early activity of discovery and development laid the groundwork for the award of the contract by the U.S. Navy to Resodyn. The Continuous Acoustic Chemical Reactor is anticipated to eventually replace traditional large batch reactors and provide improved homogenization, advanced conversion, and deliver increased production capacities while drastically reducing waste. The Continuous Acoustic Crystallizer has illustrated enhanced purification, separation and filtration characteristics while providing unprecedented process control for tuning product properties. Applications for both innovative processes reach well beyond the energetics field and provide industry cross- over specifically into the pharmaceutical, chemical, and other markets demonstrating Resodyn’s unique capability to develop and deliver real products to its customers.”
Lawrence Farrar, President & CEO of Resodyn stated, “We recognize Senator Jon Tester’s consistent and enduring support of the Department of Defense’s mission to continuously upgrade their warfighting capabilities, in particular, for advanced technologies that substantially contribute to the security of the United States. As a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Defense Sub-Committee, Senator Tester’s commitment to the U.S. national defense by enabling best in class technology for the DoD is of critical importance and value to strengthen the U.S. warfighters capabilities.”
“Resodyn’s state-of-the-art technology is leading the way in research and development, and is an example of the strong capabilities and economic opportunity that Montana businesses bring to the table,” said Senator Tester. “I’m proud to have secured these funds to bring high quality jobs to Butte, combat foreign adversaries, and continue to innovate our military’s capabilities, and I’ll continue working to foster critical public-private partnerships that let the world know that the Treasure State is open for business.”
Farrar notes that “The U.S. Navy contract with Resodyn is a result of the development of advanced mixing technology capabilities that have been completed over the past several years by Resodyn. This new contract, financed with U.S. Navy funds secured by Senator Tester, will create business growth that results in the employment of highly skilled technicians, engineers and other professionals in Butte, Montana. This project will not only result in sales of these systems to the DoD and their suppliers, but this new technology development also has broad applications in the global industrial manufacturing sector, hence enabling continued business growth and employment for Resodyn in Butte, Montana.”
Headquartered in Butte, Resodyn Corporation invents, develops, and markets technologies that solve tough material processing challenges. For more information please visit https://resodynmixers.com.
