US Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger to Open 6GSymposium Fall 2023 in Conversation with Cohere’s Ray Dolan
Anne Neuberger and Ray Dolan to discuss US Administration's 6G strategy, spectrum policy, and more, at 6GSymposium Fall 2023 in Washington DC, 18 – 19 OctoberSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Dolan, CEO and chairman of Cohere Technologies and a member of The White House's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), will open 6GSymposium Fall 2023 in Washington D.C. later this month with an exclusive interview with U.S. Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies, Anne Neuberger.
After more than a decade in key leadership roles at the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), and over a decade in the private sector, Neuberger now leads the Biden Administration’s development of policies and strategy for cyber and emerging technologies, including shaping the future direction of the nation’s telecoms and wireless sectors. During her interview with Ray Dolan, they are expected to discuss:
• How the administration is developing its recently published “Principles for 6G” to shape future wireless policy.
• How the U.S. is building an international alliance to drive 6G standardization and interoperability, including the recent agreement secured with India during the G20 summit.
• The need to create a diverse ecosystem of trusted telecoms suppliers to deliver the economic benefits of future telecoms services, while ensuring national security.
• New ways to utilize increasingly scarce spectrum resources, including the feasibility of spectrum sharing and shared-use spectrum.
• How partnering with the private sector can help the U.S. take a global leadership role in driving new wireless innovation in areas such as A.I.
Anne Neuberger’s conversation with Ray Dolan will feature during the opening keynote of 6GSymposium Fall 2023, which is taking place 18 – 19 October 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center in Washington D.C. Under the theme “Beyond the Hype”, the conference brings together key players from across the U.S. wireless ecosystem to debate the policies, technologies, and business models that will shape the 6G era.
Ray Dolan will also feature in the Day 1 Closing Keynote, “6G & ORAN Keynote – Reflections on the Macro Climate, Policies & Path Forward”. Other participants include Ed Knapp, CTO, American Tower; and Caroline Chan, VP Network & Edge Group, Intel.
For details of how to attend 6GSymposium Fall 2023 either in person or virtually please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/6gsymposium-fall-2023-2424109
