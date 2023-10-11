Swedish foodtech solution “Eat Soon” targets Dutch market – a fast way for grocery stores to cut food waste in half

Eat Soon cuts food waste in half

"Eat soon" transforms the way short-dated food is managed, bought, and sold. The intelligent campaign station optimizes profits and minimizes food waste.

The dynamic pricing and store exposure of the Eat Soon stations cut waste in half and increases the revenue per short-dated product by an average of 1.12 Euro” — Adam Vikström

ÖREBRO, SWEDEN, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish foodtech solution “Eat Soon” targets the Dutch market – a fast way for grocery stores to cut food waste in half.

The campaign station Eat Soon from Swedish foodtech company Deligate is set to transform the way short-dated food is managed, bought, and sold. With dynamic real-time pricing and data-driven strategies the Eat Soon station sells out produce faster while optimizing profits and minimizing food waste.

After a successful launch in Sweden's largest grocery stores, both sales and food waste data are clear. "The dynamic pricing and store exposure of the Eat Soon stations cut waste in half and increases the revenue per short-dated product by an average of 1.12 Euro" says Adam Vikström, CEO at Deligate. “We have the long-term sales and waste statistics to prove it”.

Eat Soon is a smart campaign station where customers themselves scan and receive discounts on short-dated food. The station applies a higher discount the closer the item is to its best-before date. A dynamic pricing model that helps to sell items faster with the exact discount needed.

"Dynamic pricing is appealing to the customer, who can make real bargains at the station, but it's also beneficial for the store, avoiding setting too high discounts," says Adam. “Eat Soon price goods just right”.

The exposure at the Eat Soon station also enhances the perception of quality for the best-before items. Adam believes that an improved quality experience of short-dated food is one of the cornerstones of the entire solution, and a key driver in minimizing food waste overall.

“This is good food we are talking about, and we need to treat it with respect if we truly want to accomplish the food waste changes we are aiming for”.

Deligate is currently working with leading food chains and stores in Sweden, Denmark and Belgium and the company will roll out the Eat Soon station to the Dutch market during the coming months.

About Deligate & Eat Soon

Deligate is foodtech company committed to reducing food waste and maximizing profitability for retailers through innovative solutions and real-time data analytics. For more information about Deligate and its innovative solutions, visit www.deligate.se