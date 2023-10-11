Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Israel and Jordan.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Israel and Jordan October 11-13, 2023, where he will meet with senior officials. The Secretary will reiterate his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemn those attacks in the strongest terms. The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel. He will also discuss measures to bolster Israel’s security and underscore the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

To view the original text: https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-israel-and-jordan/?fbclid=IwAR0GZCstjK13JZCkoLNzpn8BMkzaN9vMTN2b_rNJFWoYexokpTag6TcI6as

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 11 October, 2023 | Topics: News

