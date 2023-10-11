DigitalRadius Earns Coveted “New Partner of the Year” Award from Smartsheet

DigitalRadius Smartsheet New Partner of the Year 2023 Very proud of this award! The DigitalRadius Team

In recognition of its work building Project Management, HR, Finance, and related solutions for clients, DigitalRadius has been awarded New Partner of the Year

We are honored to receive the ‘New Partner of the Year’ award from Smartsheet. This recognition is a testament to our fantastic team and shows our commitment to delivering solutions to our clients.” — Ander Tallett