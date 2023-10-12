Enhesa and DevonWay Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance EHS Compliance Solutions

Through this alliance, Enhesa and DevonWay will provide our mutual customers with a unified approach to EHS compliance.” — Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, has entered into a strategic alliance with DevonWay, a pioneering force in cutting-edge Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), Quality Management (QMS), and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software solutions.

The partnership will couple Enhesa's unmatched expertise in global regulatory intelligence with DevonWay's comprehensive, highly configurable set of products. Together, Enhesa and DevonWay will deliver a fully integrated solution allowing businesses to easily comply with an intricate web of EHS regulations while optimizing operational performance.

“Through this alliance, Enhesa and DevonWay will provide our mutual customers with a unified approach to EHS compliance, enabling them to stay informed about evolving regulations, gain access to real-time regulatory updates, and ensure proactive compliance across all jurisdictions,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa. “This partnership represents a fusion of our regulatory expertise with DevonWay's innovative technology, reinforcing our shared commitment to empowering organizations in their pursuit of EHS excellence.”

“By combining Enhesa’s domain expertise with our fully configurable, right-size approach to operational workflows, regulatory compliance shifts from being a burden to being a competitive advantage,” said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay CEO. “It’s always fulfilling to see truly complementary capabilities come together to create new efficiencies for our customers.”

For more information about this partnership, please click here.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com

About DevonWay

DevonWay is a leading provider of Enterprise Asset, Workforce, Quality, and Safety Management software for regulated, high-risk, industries. DevonWay enables complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on-premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.