Rescue AFE Airmen become airborne qualified

Staff Sgt. Melissa Romero, right, 308th Aircrew Flight Equipment rescue rigger, and Master Sgt. Brian Pajor, 308th AFE rescue rigger noncommissioned officer in charge, inspect and pack tandem main parachutes at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Oct. 4, 2023. A rigger is trained to pack, maintain and repair parachutes. Riggers are required to understand fabrics, hardware, webbing, regulations, sewing, packing and other aspects related to the building, packing, repair and maintenance of parachutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)