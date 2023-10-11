TDengine Supercharges Industrial Data Processing with New OPC-UA, OPC-DA, and MQTT Connectors

Seamless integration with industrial data sources enables faster insights and smarter decisions

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDengine , the next-generation data historian, today announced the release of new connectors to support OPC-UA, OPC-DA, and MQTT protocols. These connectors deliver a zero-code solution to easily ingest Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) data into the TDengine platform, giving enterprises an accessible and affordable solution for modern data management and analytics.



The release of the OPC and MQTT connectors, in addition to the PI Connector released last year, enhances TDengine's ability to work with industrial data and is representative of TDengine's renewed focus on the industrial sector. Enterprises can consolidate data across multiple sites into a high-performance time-series database optimized for industrial workloads in only a few minutes with the on-premises TDengine Enterprise or fully managed TDengine Cloud solutions. By centralizing their operational data in TDengine, enterprises benefit from its industry-leading performance and access to a rich and open ecosystem of visualization, analytics, and business intelligence (BI) tools that enable actionable insights and data-driven decision-making.

Benefits of the new connectors include:

Data ingestion: integration with industrial data sources in minutes without any custom code

Data quality: built-in ETL for cleaning and transformation of data based on user-defined rules

Data integrity: automatic backfill in the event of a service interruption



"Ingesting industrial data has often been challenging for enterprises, requiring extensive coding and customization to be the most effective," said Jeff Tao, Founder and CEO of TDengine. "With our new no-code connectors, customers can be up and running in minutes, leveraging the full capabilities of TDengine for managing massive amounts of time-series data."

TDengine is designed to help traditional industries achieve digital transformation and operational efficiency. It centralizes, stores, analyzes, and shares large amounts of industrial data, enabling customers to scale their operations for Industry 4.0.

About TDengine

TDengine is a next-generation data historian purpose-built for Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT. It enables real-time data ingestion, storage, analysis, and distribution of petabytes per day generated by billions of sensors and data collectors. With TDengine making big data affordable and accessible, digital transformation has never been easier. Learn more at tdengine.com .

