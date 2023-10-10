TAIWAN, October 10 - President Tsai meets former Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia

On the afternoon of October 10, President Tsai Ing-wen met with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, also a current member of parliament. In remarks, President Tsai said she looks forward to Taiwan and Australia further expanding cooperation across the board based on our existing foundation, so as to create even more business opportunities for both our countries. The president also said that Taiwan will work with Australia and other like-minded democracies to continue bolstering security cooperation and jointly advance freedom and prosperity in the region.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Welcome to Taiwan, former Prime Minister Morrison. I want to thank you for your longstanding support for Taiwan and the importance with which you regard our country. On this, your first trip to Taiwan, you have chosen to visit as we celebrate our National Day and to express your congratulations in person.

In 2020, during your prime ministership, the joint statement issued following the Australia-US Ministerial Consultations mentioned the situation across the Taiwan Strait. Since then, in statements following high-level meetings with other nations, Australia has frequently reiterated the importance of stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Last month, I received an Australian parliamentary delegation here at the Presidential Office. This cross-party group of MPs all agreed that safeguarding a stable, sustainable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region is a common goal for Taiwan and Australia. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to express sincere gratitude for the support of the parliament and government of Australia.

Taiwan and Australia have highly complementary economies. Last year, our bilateral trade reached a record high, and we enjoy close cooperation in such areas as energy, minerals, agriculture, and biotechnology.

I look forward to Taiwan and Australia further expanding cooperation across the board on this existing foundation, so as to create even more business opportunities. Taiwan will also work with Australia and other like-minded democracies to continue bolstering security cooperation and jointly advance freedom and prosperity in the region.

It is my sincere hope that you will continue to play a key role in supporting Taiwan in the Australian Parliament. And we very much look forward to your remarks at the Yushan Forum tomorrow, as I am sure this will prompt further exchanges. In closing, I wish you a pleasant and successful trip.

A transcript of former Prime Minister Morrison's remarks follows:

It has been my dream to come here for many, many years. And now to have that opportunity after such a kind invitation. I'm truly grateful.

As Madam President will know, we meet at a time of great disruption and uncertainty around the world – the ongoing war in Ukraine and the terrible terrorist attacks that we've now seen in the Middle East which break our hearts. But Taiwan is no stranger to uncertainty and no stranger to facing down great challenges and threats. And can I congratulate you, Madam President, on your strong leadership over these many years now in showing that character and that consistency in your very strong stand, standing up for the peace and freedom of the people of Taiwan. And can I wish you a very happy National Day.

The partnership Madam President speaks of is an important one between Australia and Taiwan. It exists at many levels: people-to-people, economic, social, cultural. But above all these, it is a partnership that has a great respect for freedom and democracy.

Australia, I'm sure, and Australians will always be great friends of the people of Taiwan in supporting their ambitions and supporting them to have that peace and freedom which they've been able to live [with] in this country. And so we wish to support ensuring a resilient Taiwan and a region that has a strong deterrent against any violence or any aggression that would seem to take away the peace and freedom of the people of Taiwan.

Of course, I make these remarks as a former prime minister in my own personal capacity. But as a prime minister that served also during the COVID years, Madam President, can I also congratulate you on your leadership during COVID. During our time, we would often look to the example of Taiwan during those very difficult years. We like to speak of our very strong record in managing COVID, but Taiwan was a world standout. And that is something I think both the people of Taiwan and of course you, Madam President, can be deeply proud of.

So thank you for the invitation, and I look forward to our discussion.

Former Prime Minister Morrison was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Australian Office in Taipei A/g Representative Lachlan Crews.