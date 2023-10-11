BlockGames DICE NFT overtakes Pudgy Penguins and BAYC to steal OpenSea Crown, PLUS other September highlights

Parties, partnerships, Google, DICE, and C-Suite interviews — it’s time for BlockGames’ September recap! BlockGames’ near-term roadmap revealed KPI-smashing community growth on BlockGames’ socials

BlockGames DICE NFT trading volume breaks $1M. Discover how the world's first Player Network, powered by Web3, is driving momentum ahead of its product launch.

It was a thrill to see BlockGames' DICE NFT sail past the world’s most famous collections, including huge names like Pudgy Penguins and BAYC, to steal OpenSea's Leaderboard crown.” — Benas Baltramiejunas

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September marked a rollercoaster ride for the BlockGames Player Network. Firstly, there was a wrap of in-depth interviews with BlockGames C-suite executives, including CEO and co-founder, Benas Baltramiejūnas, COO and co-founder, Kipras Gajauskas, CTO, Mazvydas Skuodas, and CMO, Vytis Bareika

Secondly, the team announced at the beginning of the month that Google had hand-picked BlockGames to participate in its exclusive Web3 startup initiative, focused on fostering technological innovation and progress. With confirmed Series A funding, BlockGames smoothly transitioned into the Scale Tier program, accessing the program’s highest benefits, such as expedited access to Google’s network of partners and premium support services. Through the initiative, BlockGames also gained entry to exclusive foundation grants provided by leading blockchains including Aptos, Solana, Polygon, and more. Plus VIP access to leading Web3, crypto, blockchain, and gaming conferences.

Benas and Kipras then headed East, taking in three Asian countries and three major Web3 and gaming conferences. Benas said: “Kipras and I performed a whirlwind tour of Asia. I attended Korea Blockchain Week, we both attended TOKEN2049 in Singapore then Kipras jetted off to the Tokyo Game Show. This hat trick of events has yielded some great new relationships with people in the Web3 and gaming spaces.”

September was also a month in which new targets were set, setbacks overcome, and records smashed. Take the performance indicators for community growth. The team’s aim was to grow the number of Twitter followers to 50K and the number of active Discord community members to around 30K. What happened was the metrics for these two socials broke the dial, exploding to 100K and 60K respectively. This was in no small part due to the concerted effort, made by everyone on the team, to launch the new BlockGames DICE NFT.

Built with utility in mind, the DICE NFT gives owners early access to the soon-to-be-launched BlockGames Player Network with other utilities that will be revealed to our community soon.

Benas said, “Demand for the DICE collection was white hot. Following a big blip where the first mint failed because of an OpenSea bug, we were worried the community would lose trust. But as the scenario played out, and they learned that it wasn’t our fault, trust was quickly reinstated. Though I wouldn’t want to go through the stress of that happening again, in some ways the bug was a silver lining.”

Indeed, the initial shock and fallout from the broken code tested the spirit and resolve of the team and community. But a complete restoration of faith became the happy outcome. Testament to this, during the BlockGames Mint Party on X Spaces (formerly Twitter Spaces) on September 26, no fewer than 13.5K people tuned in. This was by far the highest number of attendees of any of BlockGames' AMAs to date. Moreover, when the mint was completed, BlockGames’ follower numbers dipped only fractionally.

“Typically, communities drawn by the hype grow at speed in the build-up to a mint but then leave shortly after the mint has finished," Benas said. "But BlockGames has bucked this trend. Judging by conversations in the community, we get the sense that people see beyond the mint. They understand there’s a bigger goal, which is the launch of the Player Network. This will be a vibrant space where the number of games and players will sustainably grow because of the multi-layered rewards mechanisms we’re implementing.

“The DICE mint has really got things rolling, and it was a thrill to see BlockGames sail past the world’s favorite NFT collections — including huge names like Pudgy Penguins, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club to claim the top of the leaderboard. It’s a sign of great things to come.”

At a time when NFT sentiment is bearish across the board, BlockGames’ recent mint reveals that there is still a healthy appetite among followers and speculators if the project is right. Here’s a recap of the DICE remint highlights:

- DICE Mint goes live on OpenSea on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 16:00 (UTC).

- Secondary market trading pushes the floor price to 0.119 ETH ($185.4).

- Within 24 hours, BlockGames DICE Mint dethrones Pudgy Penguins to claim the number one slot.

- Two weeks after launch, and at the time of writing, DICE NFTs exceeded 779 ETH ($1.19M based on price average over 14 days) total traded volume.

- 2 weeks after launch, BlockGames DICE NFT continues to trend in OpenSea’s top 10.

In other news, BlockGames also released its near-term roadmap to show the community what’s in store over the coming months. This includes the DICE utility update, a secret milestone, the hotly anticipated Player Network launch, and Airdrop Season 1 ahead of the main token generation event.

Plenty more is in the pipeline with the BlockGames team working hard to deliver on its unraveling roadmap, including preparations for its main product launch, announcements of early game partners ready to plug into the Player Network, upcoming blockchain collaborations to support BlockGames chain agnosticism and more.

BlockGames: The Player Network with Instant Rewards!