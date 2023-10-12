OnlineCheckWriter.com Introduces New Check Templates for Effortless Check Customization

Create Checks instantly in diverse styles and designs to meet business preferences

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B payments platform, recently launched new premium check templates to simplify and enhance the check designing and customization process for its users. OnlineCheckWriter.com has introduced new check templates that are categorized as Business, Personal, Payroll, and Premium Check templates.

The payments platform enables users to generate and print limitless checks using any printer, on blank check stock or plain white paper, from any location and at any time. The new check templates provide an easy solution for business owners looking to customize and wanting a personal and professional touch on their checks.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, specializes in cutting-edge business payment technology. OnlineCheckWriter.com has seamlessly integrated with popular accounting software such as Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and others. This integration enhances user experience, streamlining financial management and simplifying payments for businesses and individuals.

OnlineCheckWriter.com lets users choose various payment methods and specify the recipient's preferred one, including ACH, printed checks, email checks, mailed checks, wire transfers, payment links, and more. The platform offers the Positive Pay feature to prevent check scams. Businesses provide their banks with a list of cleared checks and cross-reference them with outgoing checks for payment. The system quickly identifies unauthorized checks as potential scams and notifies the company. Automating Positive Pay saves time and money, provides protection against fraud, and enhances financial control.

OnlineCheckWriter.com is a renowned business platform with 750,000 users and a track record of processing over $50 billion transactions. Its user-friendly interface and innovative payment services position it well for future growth and global expansion. This can further strengthen the platform's position as a top financial technology solution provider for businesses worldwide.