6WIND Enhances its VSR product offering with the Launch of Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG)
EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, proudly introduces the Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG); a highly scalable efficient, and cost-effective offering.
The 6WIND vBNG is a virtualized network gateway designed to meet the evolving needs of modern telecom operators. With the ever-increasing demand for high-speed internet and advanced network services, the 6WIND vBNG product offers a scalable and cost-effective solution that empowers service providers to efficiently deliver innovative services and superior broadband experiences to their subscribers.
The 6WIND vBNG adds to the 6WIND VSR product family to empower service providers with a large spectrum of virtualized network solutions that build higher agility and increased efficiency in deployed networks while fulfilling the required performance, low latency, and power consumption reduction.
6WIND vBNG combines a highly scalable subscriber management and enhanced routing, quality of service, and multi-tenancy capabilities. The product deploys in private and public clouds either bare metal or virtualized as virtual machines or containers on commodity off-the-shelf servers.
The 6WIND vBNG brings a distinctive advantage to service provider edge networks by facilitating efficient bandwidth and service scalability. It enables agile service introduction, embraces distributed edge architectures, and fulfills specific service requirements, thereby minimizing risks associated with expansion into new markets and geographies.
With the launch of the Virtual Broadband Network Gateway, 6WIND is poised to empower communication service providers to navigate the complexities of the digital era, ensuring they stay at the forefront of innovation while delivering exceptional services to their customers.
"In a rapidly evolving Networking paradigm shift, where data demands are soaring and innovation is paramount, 6WIND's Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) emerges as the cornerstone of future-proof networking. With its enhanced capabilities and commitment to performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, the 6WIND vBNG reshapes the Access service delivery, empowering service providers to embrace their challenges with confidence." Commented Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR, vFW vBNG & vCPE, has proven its energy-saving capabilities and its impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deploy in bare metal, virtualized, or cloud-native, and deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN, and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
Neelam Bahal
