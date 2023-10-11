Riverbend Homes' New Custom Home Project to Start Soon in Spicewood, TX

Riverbend Homes brings its personalized, custom home excellence to Spicewood---one of the prettiest and fastest growing areas in Texas.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative and award-winning Riverbend Homes, respected for designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country, is about to add to its respected reputation by starting a new custom home project in Spicewood, Texas.

Riverbend’s new home project in Spicewood will be the latest example of the Riverbend Homes difference.

“We customize and we personalize,” says the positive and enthusiastic Ben Neely, Owner of Riverbend Homes. “We pride ourselves on listening because, from start to occupancy, from the design, the interior layout and the personalized special features.”

Like the fabulous Spicewood custom home that will start early in 2024, on almost 2 acres of land, backing-on to a creek, and with top-of-the-line everything: imported windows, closed-cell insulation, highly efficient HVAC, and even an optional pickle ball court.

Location-location matters. Spicewood is experiencing tremendous growth and its prime location on Lake Travis has some of the prettiest scenery in all the Texas Hill Country. Spicewood is also minutes away from all kinds of outdoor recreational good times like boating, kayaking, and swimming, several excellent parks nearby as well as more than four wineries and dozens of excellent restaurants.”

“Whether ready to retire in relaxing comfort, or wanting to establish roots for the family, Riverbend’s new custom home project in Spicewood is exciting and a perfect fit,” Neely adds. “And we have the experience and the expertise to make a custom dream home a reality.”

The Riverbend Homes feedback is the ultimate testimonial.

“From start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our home progress. He made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life”

“Your Work ethic and attention to detail are 2nd to none.”

“Ben was incredibly easy to work with. He is professional and consistently offers options to stay within your budget while also delivering a fantastic product.”

“Ben has a wonderful attention to detail, is very good at communicating, and he brought many good ideas to the table from his experience in homebuilding.”

For more information, please visit riverbend-homes.com/about and https://www.riverbend-homes.com/spicewood-tx-home-builder.

About Riverbend Homes Group

Riverbend Homes Group is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States