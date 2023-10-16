Tree Giants: Bringing Excellence to Tennessee’s Tree Industry since 1996, Achieves Major Growth with Exclusive Alliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jared Zajac, owner of Tree Giants, a prominent tree care service provider in Nashville, has witnessed remarkable growth and success through their partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT), a leading marketing company specialized in delivering exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.
Tree Giants extends its exceptional tree care services to a vast service area that includes Franklin, Brentwood, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, Goodlettsville, Kingston Springs, and Smyrna. With over a decade of experience in the tree care business and a collective industry experience of over 26 years, Tree Giants has been at the forefront of delivering professional tree care services.
Jared Zajac shares the pivotal role TLT has played in transforming his business to a thriving force in the industry, "We've explored various marketing avenues, but we've seen the best response with TLT. Their marketing efforts have been incredibly impactful and helped us grow our business exponentially. Today, we have a team of 15 dedicated professionals in the field and six more in the office.”
One of the most notable results is the expansion of their team and crew size. Zajac continues, "We've doubled our team and crew size this season, which is a testament to the increased demand for our services. We are taking about 100 calls a day.""
The effectiveness of exclusive leads is a standout feature that Zajac appreciates "We don't see any value in other lead sources. Exclusive leads ensure that potential customers are genuinely interested in our services, which makes a significant difference in our business."
Tree Giants has leveraged geo-targeting to optimize their estimating process. Zajac states, "Our leads are localized, allowing us to efficiently manage estimates. We're doing about 15 to 20 estimates a day and dedicate one day of the week to a specific block or area; when a call comes in, we can schedule them immediately."
The preference for phone calls over form leads underscores Tree Giants' commitment to personalized customer engagement. Zajac explains, "We prefer live calls, they allow us to connect with potential clients instantly, set up estimates on the spot, and build a strong customer-business relationship right from the start. We also see phone calls invaluable for training purposes, as we take pride in providing excellent customer service and strive continuously improve our processes."
This goes hand in hand with Tree Giants’ unwavering commitment to quality. They have invested in professional training, high-quality equipment, and a team that goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction. Their long-term client relationships, built on trust and rapport, are a testament to their dedication.
Zajac proudly adds, "Our office staff fosters a positive mindset and has created a culture within the team that values effective communication, high morale, and the absence of negativity. We believe in giving back to our team in a bonus/profit-sharing way, donating to charity, and making a positive impact in the lives of our team members. In the end, we are in the people business, and trees are just the vehicle."
For more information, please contact:
Jared Zajac & Team
Tree Giants
P: 615-430-5694
E: treegiantsllc@gmail.com
Website: https://www.treegiantstn.net/
About Tree Giants:
Tree Giants is a leading tree care service provider based in Nashville, Tennessee, with decades of experience in the tree care industry. They are committed to providing high-quality tree care services to their clients.
About Tree Leads Today:
Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: https://www.TreeLeadsToday.com | (610) 227-6290.
Jared Zajac
