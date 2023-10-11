Maharashtra App -Based Transport Workers Union Laucnhing its Website & Mobile Application

Maharashtra App-Based Transport Workers Union

Maharashtra App-Based Transport Workers Union in short known as "MAT Union" has gone one step ahead of other drivers unions in India making itself digitalised.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maharashtra App-Based Transport Workers Union is launching it's Website & Mobile application for the welfare of drivers communities all over Maharashtra.Also gaining the credit to be the first Driver union in India to launch its own Website & Mobile Application.It's a non-profitable organisation working for the welfare of driver communities all over Maharashtra.The Maharashtra App Based Transport Workers Union was registered duly under the provisions of The Trade Union Act, 1926, in the State of Maharashtra in in 2020. The MAT union represents all GIG and Platform Workers including the Cab Drivers, Food and Goods Delivery Persons and all the Workers who are connected with the applications based performance and service industry. Initially the Cab Aggregation started somewhere in 2016. Thereafter the food and goods delivery sector also enlarged its scope to a great extent. Prior to the registration of the Union , these comrades started there struggle on social media and staging many Strikes on the roads. However there efforts were never recognized by either the Governments or the Companies. As a need of time it was necessary to form a lawful Organization to ventilate and represent various burning issues of the members of the Union. Thus how, the MAT Union came in existence. The Central Government started dialogues with various stakeholders of the society to formulate Social Security Code somewhere in 2018. They are proud to inform that the General Secretary initiated a move in various seminars of Social Security Code to bring all App Based Workers and/or Technology Workers within the ambit of Social Security Code being a “WORKER “and should be recognized a GIG and Platform Workers. This move was supported by our President and all our colleagues and finally the Central Government accepted the proposition and thus how the GIG and Platform Workers are recognized as “WORKER “ in the Social Security Code 2020. It is imperative to implement the Social Security Code and Social Security Boards under the code in all states including Maharashtra , all over India. Under this Code the App Based Workers shall get benefit of P.F, ESIC, Medical insurance, term insurance and many others. The companies are sucking the blood of the work force in the App Based field by not providing and Social Security benefits, reducing the take home money and mental harassment, torture of the workers by using unfair deactivation Policy. Considering all above constrains the MAT union has filed a Public Interest Litigation (L) No. 38320 of 2022, before Honorable Acting Chief Justice Shri. S.V. Gangapurwala and Shri. S.V.Marane, J. at Bombay High Court recently.Following are the gist of prayers;1. To issue appropriate Writ, Order or Directions to Ministries of State Government to frame rules in Maharashtra to regulate Aggregators Businesses as mandated by Motor Vehicle Act 1988.2. To issue appropriate Writ, Order or Directions to Ministries of State Government to frame rules in Maharashtra to regulate aggregators business of Delivery of food and goods.3. To issue Interim Direction to the State Government for compliance of Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 until rules specific to State of Maharashtra are framed and enacted.4. To issue appropriate Writ, Order or Directions to the State Government’s Transport Commissioner to insure cab aggregators and food/good delivery aggregators comply with mandatory provisions of starting their offices, setting up call centers for resolving grievances and other important issues related to drivers, delivery persons, passengers and consumers in the operational area.5. To issue appropriate Writ, Order or Directions to Ministries of State Government of Maharashtra to ensure the benefits under ESIC act 1948 are implemented to the members.6. To issue appropriate Writ, Order or Directions to Ministries of the Central Government with regards to disclose the details of aggregators registration with it under IT Act 2000.7. To issue appropriate Writ, Order or Directions to Ministries of the Central Government to ensure the algorithms employed by the aggregators are made transparent and accessible to the workers regarding their working conditions (working hours, fixing of rates, payments, contracts, insurance, determination of ratings and deactivation, stroke, blocking of accounts).8. To issue appropriate Writ, Order or Directions to the Aggregators to implement Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.9. To issue appropriate Writ, Order or Directions to Ministries of State Government to insure the App Based Workers are paid bare minimum wage which is commensurate to a Living Wage for 8 hours working in a day.Having so much issues with driver communities to which MAT Union President Mr.Prashant B. Sawardekar & General Secretary Adv.Udaykumar A. Ambonkar said "Union is also pursuing Hon. Central Government , Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra for the demands. Union is also looking forward for favorable Actions from the State and Central Governments and Directions from Honorable Bombay High Court , which will ultimately bring the aggregators under pressure to concede to there just and fare demands and this will, pave a way of success in this battle of survival and wellness for our Brothers and Sisters - App Based Transport and Other GIG / Platform Workers. Needless to say that it will also safeguard the interest of the commuters and consumers too".

