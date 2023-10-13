Ms Great Britain Finalist Larissa Palmer-Hirst Encourages Women to Get Involved in Politics

Larissa Palmer-Hirst

How Ms Great Britain finalist Larissa Palmer-Hirst is combining her passion of politics with her background in beauty pageants.

LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larissa Palmer-Hirst, a married global communications manager from South West London and pageant veteran is exploring the intersection of politics and beauty pageants in her bid to become 2023’s Ms Great Britain.

Driving positive change

Pageants have long been a platform for contestants to express their opinions on social issues and engage in discussions about politics. Larissa is sharing resources and support to get more women talking about and embracing politics through her campaign ‘Feminists in Heel’s’:

“Women are vastly underrepresented in the UK Parliament by 2-1. Through Feminists in Heels, which I created because I am proudly a feminine feminist, I am encouraging people to engage in politics, whether that is through voting for the first time, speaking to your local MP, or becoming one yourself.

“How we can expect to change laws, such as maternity rights, gain better health services for women, or equal pay to happen, if people who haven’t lived through those experiences aren’t in power.”

Impact on society

While historically pageants may have focused on more external beauty, the Ms Great Britain competition, ran in conjunction with Miss Great Britain and Ms Great Britain Classic, emphasises the importance of empowering women to find their voice, and for Larissa, that extends to women taking on leadership roles in politics one day:

“The women that enter Miss Great Britain are the perfect candidates to one day become MPs. They are passionate about their communities, have causes close to their heart, and aren’t afraid of putting themselves out there, speaking in public, and representing Great Britain.”

Outside of her platform Feminists in Heels, Larissa has been busy volunteering as an ambassador for Cancer Research UK, recently completing an abseil of the Francis Crick Institute building in London for the charity. She has also been fundraising for Alex’s Wish, a charity set-up to eradicate Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, through the sales of her clothes, also contributing to better sustainability by supporting recycling second hand fashion.

Larissa summarises:

“For many, pageants may have had their heyday, but they are as relevant as ever, providing women with a safe and liberating environment to authentically be themselves and find their voice. For me, Miss Great Britain has helped foster new friendships and connections, and I’m thrilled to be entering my first competition as a Ms.”

About Larissa Palmer-Hirst:

Larissa is 33 and lives in Surbiton. She has previously competed in Miss England and Miss Universe Great Britain.

About Miss Great Britain:

Miss Great Britain is the oldest and most prestigious pageant in the UK. This year the final is being held in Leicester on 19th and 20th October and is run by National Directors Saffron Hart & Matt Elliott. Having launched in 1945, 75 grand finalists will battle to be crowned Miss Great Britain 2023, Ms Great Britain, and Ms Great Britain Classic.