Cirtuo Unveils Next Generation Of AI-Powered Solution For Creating Actionable Category Strategies In Procurement
Cirtuo, the leader in AI-powered strategic procurement technology releases the next generation of its category strategy software, Guided Strategy Creation™ Pro.
The clear structure and guided interview-style approach to capturing relevant information in GSC Pro support the category strategy process end-to-end.”DENVER, CO, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cirtuo, the leader and pioneer in AI-powered strategic procurement technology, is releasing the next generation of its category strategy software, Guided Strategy Creation™ Pro. Engineered to empower procurement professionals to effortlessly navigate the complexities of business requirements, Cirtuo’s innovative solution facilitates the development and implementation of bespoke category strategies based on standardized and proven processes.
— Drasko Jelavic
In Cirtuo Guided Strategy Creation™ Pro, category managers are guided through Cirtuo's proven methodology in an interview-style-collection of specific business requirements and market conditions. The AI expert system provides users with actionable insights and recommendations for creating best practice category strategies that maximize the business value delivered by procurement.
Guided Strategy Creation™ Pro
“Cirtuo Guided Strategy Creation™ Pro is not just a tool or a new version; it’s a revolution in category strategy creation,” says Drasko Jelavic, Cirtuo’s CEO and Founder. “We helped category managers build solid category strategies for years, but GSC Pro is tailored to assist professionals in making holistic decisions that reflect the complexity of the business environment we operate in today while ensuring alignment with organizational goals.”
With Cirtuo’s next-generation strategy creation technology, category managers can easily incorporate both the needs and requirements of internal stakeholders and the realities and developments of the external supply market, resulting in more holistic, actionable, and value-driving strategies. It offers a set of AI-powered recommendations and levers that category managers can use to deliver on procurement objectives and business requirements.
Unparalleled user guidance
Cirtuo’s unique interview-style structure guides category managers through the strategy creation process in a step-by-step manner, ensuring all necessary elements required of a best practice category strategy are covered.
Powerful recommendation engine
Cirtuo’s AI algorithm recommends strategic options and actionable initiatives for implementation specific to the category and business requirements based on 400+ data inputs captured throughout the guided interview process.
Real-time market intelligence
Integrations with leading market intelligence & data providers give users access to external insights for nearly 2000 categories and over 3.5 million discrete data elements.
Impactful reporting capabilities
Deep analytics and advanced data management capabilities leverage data across the application to create impactful visualizations and reports that provide actionable insights and enable the steering of spend categories and Procurement teams.
State-of-the-art technology backbone
Cirtuo leverages the latest technology, from the patented expert system to specialized data management capabilities or ChatGPT integrations, to create helpful capabilities that simplify the life of category managers.
“With enhanced UX, deeper integration with Market Intelligence, improved reporting and storytelling capabilities, and greater responsiveness for change requests, Cirtuo Guided Strategy Creation™ Pro is more powerful and more efficient than ever,” said Luka Fresl, Cirtuo’s Chief Product Officer. “Learning from more than 70 customers across the world that use the product every day really helped us focus on the elements people need most to manage their spend categories.”
Guided Strategy Creation Pro Benefits Include:
- Faster, easier strategy creation process
- Greater business alignment
- Improved savings opportunity identification
- Deeper integration of category and supplier management strategies
- End-to-end initiative tracking and management
Fostering better engagement with stakeholders to gain deeper insight into business requirements is at the core of Cirtuo’s category strategy creation technology. The structured process combined with intelligent tools enables category managers to address business requirements more adequately and translate market realities into impactful category strategies. Jelavic explains: “The clear structure and guided interview-style approach to capturing relevant information in GSC Pro support the category strategy process end-to-end. It enables more discipline, better governance, and increased efficiency to develop, validate, and execute a category strategy.” By guiding category managers from demand analysis to strategy creation, Cirtuo enables informed decision-making that helps mitigate risks, increase efficiency, and unlock hidden savings.
About Cirtuo:
Cirtuo is the pioneer in digital category management and strategy creation. Based on the original consulting blueprint for category management and refined in countless client workshops, Cirtuo distills the insights from hundreds of category strategies across global and local procurement organizations and spend categories into one digital consultant: Cirtuo Guided Strategy Creation™ Pro.
Cirtuo supports over 5.000 category managers of leading national and multinational companies like Walmart, Novartis, Molson Coors, or British Telecom across 40+ countries in creating business-centric and actionable category strategies that deliver unparalleled
Andrew Speck
Cirtuo Inc.
press@advanceprocurement.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube