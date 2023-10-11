Cancellation of Storm Conditions

Tropical Storm Condition I Maintained for Northern Islands

(CNMI Office of the Governor) – As Typhoon Bolaven tracks away from the CNMI, Governor Arnold I. Palacios has CANCELED typhoon conditions for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Tropical storm condition I is maintained for the Northern Islands.

The cancellation of conditions for the islands means that damaging winds associated with Typhoon Bolaven are not expected. However, despite Typhoon Bolaven moving away, all residents should maintain precautionary measures for strong gusty winds and heavy rain showers associated with feeder band activity from tail winds of the typhoon.

The cancellation of declaration for Saipan, Tinian, Rota is declared as of 2:00 pm on Oct 11, 2023. Condition 1 for the Northern Island is maintained. This is in consultation with the National Weather Service (NWS Guam) and the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) office. Prior to the “All Clear” declaration for the islands, residents are advised to remain at home unless necessary and to stay off roads and streets to allow emergency crews from the CNMI Department of Public Works, the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, and critical infrastructure agencies to perform island-wide assessments, debris clearing, and repairs.

Tropical Storm Condition 1 means that tropical storm winds of 39 mph or more are imminent or occurring.

Stay Informed

The Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels (listed below) and media partners.

Again, this is an evolving situation. Typhoon Bolaven continues to move away from Rota, Tinian and Saipan but the strong winds and passing showers will linger a while longer. The CNMI Office of the Governor and CNMI HSEM will be monitoring the movement of the storm, continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies, and continue to provide updates when available and when appropriate.

For additional information, visit the following:

CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp/

CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmigovernor

NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

Joint Typhoon Warning Center Website: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html

###