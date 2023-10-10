Grenadian businessman caught with ammunition in St Lucia

A Grenadian businessman has found himself in trouble with law enforcement officials in St Lucia.

The operator of Chucky’s Bar and Grill on Melville Street was arrested Friday in St Lucia when twenty-five (25) rounds of .22 calibre ammunition were discovered and seized from him at the George F.L Charles airport.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the businessman whose real name is Francis David Lincoln Richards was taken to court where he pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of ammunition.

43-year old Richards is a promoter of events on the island.

A release from the Royal St Lucia Police Force said: “On Friday, October 6, 2023, about 3:30 PM, the Criminal Investigations Department [C.I.D] received a report of Possession of Ammunition at the George F.L. Charles Airport and the arrest of a Grenadian National regarding this discovery.

In response to this information, investigators proceeded to the George F.L. Charles Airport. Upon their arrival, they spoke with law enforcement personnel who were present, including the Customs and Excise Department.

Initial inquiries revealed that a Grenadian National, forty-three year-old Francis David Lincoln Richards had a scheduled flight to depart Saint Lucia for Barbados, followed by a further journey to Grenada.

During the routine luggage screening of Mr. Francis Richards’ belongings, twenty-five (25) rounds of .22 calibre ammunition were discovered and seized.

As a result, Francis Richards was arrested and subsequently charged with Possession of Ammunition and Attempting to Export Ammunition.

He was presented before the First District Court, where he pleaded guilty to both charges. A date has been scheduled for sentencing.”

THE NEW TODAY understands that the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is aware of the incident involving the owner of Chucky’s Bar & Grill.

According to a police insider, the usual procedure is for any Grenadian who is caught overseas with arms and ammunition to be interviewed on their return to the State and that will be done in Richard’s case.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has already announced the intention of the 14-month old Congress government in St George to stiffen the penalty for persons convicted on possession of arms and ammunition in the country.