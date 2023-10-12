Russo's Group Announces Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting of its Luxury Apartment Building in Douglaston, New York
Russo's Luxury Apartments, sate-of-the-art, six-floor building with 54 residential units and 4 commercial units set to open this Fall in Douglaston, New York
We are thrilled to launch this project and contribute to the development of the Douglaston area that has been two decades in the making”DOUGLASTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russo’s Group is proud to announce the official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of its beautiful state-of-the-art luxury apartment building, located in Douglaston, New York October 11, 2023, 11-2pm at Russo’s Luxury Apartments, 241-15 Northern Blvd, Douglaston, NY 11362 between 11am and 2pm.
— Frank Russo, Jr.
Mr. Russo, CEO and Owner of the renowned Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, is known for his exquisite taste for luxury and attention to detail. Although the development began many years ago in mid-2001, the search for a quality architect and builder that could meet the highest of expectations for this project was a careful process. After many years of planning, Russo ultimately chose the respected architect, Frank J. Quatela of Quatela Architects, and the highly-experienced builder Zucaro Constructing LLC, to bring this extraordinary community to fruition. Together, with an experienced team on board, the design of the building continued to evolve and take presence over the course of two decades, leading to the complete beautifully designed structure that Russo’s Luxury Apartments are today.
The building is a six-floor, 54-unit residence and a four-unit retail commercial space that has been meticulously planned with gracious layouts, custom finishes and up to 9-foot ceilings with dynamic views. This amazing 91,200 sq ft residential building – with studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans – has indoor and outdoor amenities that enhance the lifestyle and comfort of its residents. Each unit is furnished with luxury features such as vinyl wood plank flooring, polished quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, and under-cabinet illumination. With spacious closets, energy-efficient windows, individually controlled central air conditioning and gas heating, the apartments bring style, comfort, and well-being to the Douglaston area.
The amenities include a tenant lounge that has a fireplace, double height ceiling, wine lockers, live/work seating areas, and Wi-Fi. The roof deck features lounge seating, fire pits and barbeques along with stunning city views. Tenants will enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog run, controlled access garage parking, electric car charging stations, full elevator service, and onsite building superintendent. No stone was left unturned when planning this elegant community.
"We are thrilled to launch this project and contribute to the development of the Douglaston area," says Mr. Russo, CEO of Russo's Group. He goes on to say, "I knew this team would deliver the vision we started many years ago. I couldn’t be more pleased with the results. We are confident that our luxury apartments will provide a comfortable and enjoyable living experience for our tenants. Our entire team is extremely proud to bring this project to market for this community."
Mr. Russo’s team, developers and associates of the project are hosting its: Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Russo’s Luxury Apartments, 241-15 Northern Blvd, Douglaston, NY 11362 between 11am and 2pm. Light food, drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served for attendees that include the Russo team, its partners, affiliates and associates including the local media, the Queens Chamber, local city representatives and other key community contacts ARE INVITED to join and tour all the luxury apartments have to offer in beautiful Douglaston, New York.
To learn more about the community, visit or reach out at: Russo's Luxury Apartments (www.luxebyrussos.com) To attend the event, see PR contact information below to request a complimentary seat when you RSVP – Members of Media contact PR Director below for media passes.
###
Russo’s Luxury Apartments located at 241-15 Northern Blvd, Douglaston, NY 11362 has modern features and luxurious residential amenities with studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Douglaston is a neighborhood in New York City, New York with a population of 14,568. Douglaston is in Queens County and is one of the best places to live in New York. Living in Douglaston offers residents an urban-suburban mix feel and there are many restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. The area is easily accessible via all major highways and is steps away from the LIRR station with a 30-minute service to Penn Station.
The building has six floors with 54-unit residences and a four-unit retail commercial space that has been meticulously planned with gracious layouts, custom finishes and up to 9-foot ceilings with dynamic views. Russo’s Group is excited to be a part of the Douglaston community and looks forward to providing a comfortable and enjoyable living experience for its tenants.
To contact Russo’s Public Relations Office, please reach out to Trisha Allmon, Russo’s Group at trisha@russosonthebay.com or send a direct text to #832-865-6741.
To learn more, go to: Community Amenities | Russo's Luxury Apartments (https://www.luxebyrussos.com)
Other Resources:
About Us - Quatela Architects - Queens, New York (https://www.quatela-architects.com)
Russo's On The Bay | Wedding and Events Venue (https://www.russosonthebay.com)
Russo's Luxury Apartments | Douglaston, New York (https://www.luxebyrussos.com)
ABOUT - Zucaro Construction, LLC (https://www.zucaro.com/about-2-2/)
Trisha Allmon
Russo's On The Bay
+1 832-865-6741
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram