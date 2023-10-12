Submit Release
Radiotherapy Solutions Named Value-Added Services partner for Elekta

Medical Physics, Medical Dosimetry services

Radiotherapy Solutions -Changing Delivery, Improving Quality

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiotherapy Solutions, LLC, a prominent name in the field of radiation therapy services, is thrilled to announce its new status as a Value-Added Services partner for Elekta, a global leader in precision radiation therapy and radiosurgery solutions. The collaboration is set to bring enhanced value to healthcare providers and their patients by combining Elekta's technology leadership with Radiotherapy Solutions, LLC's expertise in clinical services and patient care.

As a Value-Added Services partner for Elekta, Radiotherapy Solutions, LLC will have access to the company’s latest innovations, training, and support, ensuring that patients benefit from the most advanced and precise radiation therapy treatments available. In addition, the collaboration will further enhance the quality and safety of clinical services provided by Radiotherapy Solutions, LLC.

Dusty Powers, CEO stated, "We are honored and excited to be designated as a Value-Added Services partner for Elekta. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of care to patients. Elekta's reputation for innovation and excellence in radiation therapy aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to leveraging their cutting-edge technology to continue improving patient outcomes."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Radiotherapy Solutions, LLC and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional radiation therapy services to healthcare providers and patients alike.

About Radiotherapy Solutions, LLC:
Radiotherapy Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of clinical radiotherapy services, specializing in state-of-the-art radiation therapy technology and patient-centric care. The company is committed to advancing the field of radiation therapy and ensuring the highest quality of treatment for cancer patients.

