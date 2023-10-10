Virtual information session focuses on Arrow Lakes Reservoir impacts

CANADA, October 10 - Katrine Conroy, Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty (CRT), will take part in a virtual information session to discuss the extremely low water levels in the Arrow Lakes Reservoir this year.

The information session will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (Pacific time) via Zoom webinar.

Conroy will be joined by representatives from the Canadian Columbia River Treaty negotiation team, BC Hydro and the Columbia River Treaty Local Governments Committee. They will share information about low levels in the Arrow Lakes Reservoir this year, which have adversely affected fish populations, recreation and tourism, and caused dust storms and exposed debris.

The session will also provide information about what is being done to address this challenging situation and efforts underway to reduce these types of impacts.

Presenters will answer questions throughout the session.

