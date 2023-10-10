New clinical trials will save lives, support B.C. innovation

CANADA, October 10 - People in B.C. will soon benefit from increased access to cutting-edge, life-saving medical therapies with a new clinical trials unit (CTU) that will allow life sciences companies and researchers to test their discoveries within the province.

“The new clinical trials unit will give significant opportunities for B.C.’s life sciences companies to keep their teams and intellectual property here at home,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Successful clinical trials will also lead to new business agreements with pharma companies that will better position us to commercialize new, life-changing drugs and treatments for people in B.C. and around the world.”

The Province is investing $4.2 million to create a six-bed unit for Phase 1 clinical trials at Mount Saint Joseph Hospital in Vancouver, which is operated by Providence Health Care, to be operational in late 2024. It will be the only non-cancer Phase 1 CTU in Western Canada.

“Growing B.C.’s capacity for clinical trials is not only going to further scientific advancement, it is going to save lives,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By investing in the new clinical trials unit, we are paving the way for groundbreaking life sciences innovation that will advance health care in our province for years to come and help more patients in B.C. achieve better health outcomes.”

Biotech companies and research institutes will soon have opportunities to conduct Phase 1 clinical trials within B.C. This will benefit B.C.-based patients by allowing participation in trials for new therapeutics they otherwise would not be able to access. This will open doors for B.C.’s biotech companies to create more high-quality jobs and keep crucial intellectual property in the province.

“Strengthening B.C.'s early-stage clinical trials ecosystem will advance life-saving medicines for patients by fostering collaboration between researchers, clinicians and industry experts,” said Anne Stevens, vice-president of business development, AbCellera. “This project will also help position B.C. as a leading destination for clinical trials, which will attract investments and partnerships from global biopharmaceutical companies.”

The Province is also providing $2.4 million to the University of British Columbia (UBC) to support the establishment of an endowed research chair focused on accelerating the province’s capacity to design and conduct trials of next-generation therapeutics. The new chair will provide academic leadership for the CTU and lead an integrated research and education program in clinical pharmacology at UBC. The chair will also work to establish a new residency training program in clinical pharmacology that will strengthen the talent pipeline of clinical researchers and clinical trial investigators in the province.

Providence aims to include a purpose-built Phase 1 to 3 clinical trials unit in its plans for the envisioned clinical support and research centre (CSRC) directly adjacent to the new St. Paul’s Hospital at the Jim Pattison Medical Campus. The CSRC will be strategically designed as a dynamic life-sciences ecosystem, proactively driving research and development, strategic partnerships with industry and talent retention.

Michael Smith Health Research BC, the province’s health-research agency, will seek opportunities to leverage and support these initiatives as they contribute to a world-class destination for clinical trials. The agency will contribute an additional $1.2 million.

Expanding B.C.’s clinical trial capacity and capabilities is part of the StrongerBC Economic Plan’s Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy. The strategy outlines key actions developed in close consultation with industry and academia to position British Columbia as a global hub for life sciences and biomanufacturing, and as a leading centre for commercial-scale biopharmaceutical and medical manufacturing.

Quotes:

Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant –

“Providing new opportunities through UBC and Providence Health Care for life-sciences companies and researchers to work on their discoveries will tell the world we are ready to welcome new business in Vancouver. This is another great example of how our government is investing in people and empowering local businesses to succeed and make a meaningful impact in the world.”

Mike Hamilton, a medical chemist at a pharmaceutical research company, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age 12 –

“I was part of a clinical trial for a cystic fibrosis drug and it was life-changing. Before I took part, my health was declining. I had 77% of lung function. Within a month of taking the drug, my function rebounded to 90%. That drug is now approved for use and many in B.C. are benefiting from it. It’s important for British Columbians to have access to leading research and medications. Today’s announcement of dedicated research space will ensure that B.C. remains a leader in attracting clinical trials. Being part of a trial has dramatically improved my life.”

Fiona Dalton, president and chief executive officer, Providence Health Care –

“Canada is a destination of choice for clinical trials, capturing 4% of the global clinical-trial market. However, Canada and B.C. lack Phase I capacity, resulting in companies having to go abroad to conduct these crucial early trials, which determine whether to continue or terminate development of potential therapeutics. This leads to a substantial loss of economic activity, training opportunities and patient benefits for Canada. We’re delighted that the B.C. government has recognized the economic and societal benefits that early-phase clinical trials bring and is investing in addressing this capacity gap.”

Dr. Dermot Kelleher, vice-president, health, and dean, faculty of medicine, UBC –

“This expansion of B.C.’s clinical-trial capacity will be transformative for the local life sciences ecosystem and for the health of patients in British Columbia and beyond. By working closely with health researchers, local industry and international partners, UBC’s new research chair will accelerate the development and testing of innovative new drugs right here in the province, and strengthen our talent pipeline with skilled clinical researchers and trial investigators. Ultimately, this means British Columbians will have access to life-saving medical treatments sooner.”

Bev Holmes, president and chief executive officer, Michael Smith Health Research BC –

“We’re excited to work with partners and transform vision into action. Our collective efforts will increase research talent and expand clinical trials capacity to improve the health of British Columbians and generate economic benefits."

Quick Facts:

The new CTU will focus primarily on non-cancer related Phase 1 clinical trials, which test drugs or treatments for the first time in healthy human volunteers.

This is the first step all new drugs and therapies must go through prior to testing in symptomatic patients and then obtaining Health Canada approval for commercialization.

The new residency training program at UBC will be one of only a few like it in North America and the first of its kind in British Columbia.

Learn More:

Learn more about the B.C. Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/technology-innovation/life-sciences-biomanufacturing

To learn more about Province Health Care, visit: https://www.providencehealthcare.org/

To learn more about UBC’s faculty of medicine, visit: https://www.med.ubc.ca/

To learn more about UBC’s research, visit: https://www.ubc.ca/research/

A backgrounder follows.