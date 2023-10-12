View Homes Awards Franchise to BAM Homes of Waco, TX - 2023 Texas Association of Builders' Star Award Recipient
View Homes, a Top US homebuilder founded in 1990 in El Paso, TX, has proudly announced the expansion of its network by awarding a franchise to BAM Homes.
Franchising with View Homes allows us to expand our operations and serve more clients with the quality and customer experience that View Homes and BAM are known for.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Springs, CO – September 22, 2023 – View Homes, an award-winning homebuilder founded in 1990 in El Paso, TX, has proudly announced the expansion of its franchise network by awarding a franchise to BAM Homes, a distinguished member of the BAM family of companies in Waco, TX known for their expertise in custom home construction and remodeling. Their dedication to craftsmanship and customer-focused approach aligns seamlessly with View Homes' values and commitment to excellence. BAM recently received the prestigious 2023 Texas Association of Builders' Star Award along with several other awards for quality custom home construction, solidifying their reputation for excellence in the industry.
View Homes, consistently recognized as one of the top 50 homebuilders in the United States over the past decade, is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a rich history dating back to 1990, the company has built a strong presence in the Texas housing market, delivering exceptional homes and setting industry standards. "We are thrilled to welcome BAM to the View Homes family," said Randy O’Leary, CEO and Founder at View Homes. "Their reputation for excellence and their recent recognition by the Texas Association of Builders make them an ideal partner as we expand our franchise network. Together, we look forward to bringing exceptional homes to more communities across Texas and beyond."
The partnership between View Homes and BAM’s newest company, BAM Homes, represents a strategic move to expand BAM’s homebuilding capabilities and bring View Homes' signature customer experience and quality to new markets. The franchise agreement will enable BAM Homes to leverage View Homes' expertise, resources, and proven business model to expand their offerings and continue providing best-in-class new homes.
"We are honored to join forces with View Homes, a company with a long-standing reputation for excellence," said Jonathan Barrow, Founder and CEO at BAM Homes. "This partnership will allow us to strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional homes while expanding our reach to serve even more clients with the quality and customer experience that both View Homes and the BAM family of companies are known for."
BAM Homes marks the third franchise awarded by View Homes as part of their exclusive program. Other franchise locations include Rapid City, South Dakota and Des Moines, Iowa.
View Homes and BAM Homes are excited to embark on this new chapter of growth and expansion together. The partnership represents a synergy of industry leaders dedicated to setting the standard for exceptional homebuilding services.
For more information about View Homes and BAM Homes, please visit the View Homes Franchising and View Homes National websites.
About View Homes:
View Homes is an award-winning homebuilder founded in 1990 and based in Colorado Springs, CO. Consistently ranked among the top 50 homebuilders in the United States, View Homes is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company has a rich history of delivering quality homes and has set industry standards for customer experience.
About BAM Homes:
BAM Homes is a member of the BAM family of companies that specializes in new home construction and remodeling. Renowned for their craftsmanship and dedication to customer satisfaction, BAM recently received the 2023 Texas Association of Builders' Star Award for excellence in the industry.
