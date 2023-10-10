Manchin: I Pledge to Support Israel in Every Possible Way

October 10, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the continued violence in Israel and throughout the region.

“The images we have seen coming out of Israel the last several days are horrific, heartbreaking and barbaric. First and foremost – our prayers are with our Jewish friends and neighbors as they mourn the loss of loved ones and grapple with this unfathomable violence. May their memories be a blessing.

“Let’s be clear – the innocent Israeli civilians who have been kidnapped, raped, beaten and murdered did nothing to warrant this attack. We are witnessing a rise in antisemitism around the world and I strongly condemn it and urge you to as well. We also pray for all the innocent civilians throughout the region who are suffering as a result of Hamas’ terrorism. Hamas has carried out this attack not as a legitimate government but as a pure terrorist organization. Any country or government that is found to be supportive of this terrorist organization should have the most severe sanctions imposed upon them immediately to shut down the support of these terroristic, barbaric actions.

“Israel remains our most trusted ally in the Middle East, and has faced existential threats since their founding in 1948. As your United States Senator, I pledge to continue supporting the state of Israel in every possible way. Any West Virginian in Israel seeking to leave: please make sure you have gone to the State Department’s website and filled out their crisis intake form, then reach out to my office for additional help. God blesses Israel, and may God bless the United States of America and the Great State of West Virginia.”

A video of Senator Manchin’s statement is available here.