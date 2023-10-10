Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation  10.10.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 44 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System: tribal police.
  • AB 226 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – University of California: California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 2001.
  • AB 232 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Temporary practice allowances.
  • AB 242 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Critical access hospitals: employment.
  • AB 243 by Assemblymember Juan Alanis (R-Modesto) – Child abduction survivors: address confidentiality program.
  • AB 255 by Assemblymember Juan Alanis (R-Modesto) – Public postsecondary education: priority registration for first responders.
  • AB 261 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Mushrooms.
  • AB 286 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Broadband infrastructure: mapping.
  • AB 292 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Primary elections: ballots.
  • AB 345 by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Fairfield) – Habitat restoration: flood control: advance payments.
  • AB 350 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Regional transportation plans: Sacramento Area Council of Governments.
  • AB 389 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Native American repatriation: California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 2001: California State University.
  • AB 398 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Voting: replacement ballots.
  • AB 402 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Weeds: Broomrape Program.
  • AB 413 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Vehicles: stopping, standing, and parking.
  • AB 416 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Sale of shochu.
  • AB 447 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Public postsecondary education: students with disabilities: inclusive college programs.
  • AB 452 by Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) – Childhood sexual assault: statute of limitations.
  • AB 520 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Employment: public entities.
  • AB 534 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Local agencies: airports: customer facility charges.
  • AB 545 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Elections: access for voters with disabilities.
  • AB 594 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Labor Code: alternative enforcement.
  • AB 607 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Public postsecondary education: course materials.
  • AB 626 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Voting: returning vote by mail ballots in person.
  • AB 652 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Department of Pesticide Regulation Environmental Justice Advisory Committee.
  • AB 656 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – California State University: doctoral programs.
  • AB 773 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Elections: filings.
  • AB 779 by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Fairfield) – Groundwater: adjudication.
  • AB 806 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Criminal procedure: crimes in multiple jurisdictions.
  • AB 839 by Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) – Residential care facilities for the elderly: financing.
  • AB 899 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Food safety: baby food.
  • AB 910 by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Fairfield) – County officers: auditors: qualifications.
  • AB 933 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Privileged communications: incident of sexual assault, harassment, or discrimination.
  • AB 934 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Commission on Teacher Credentialing: public awareness campaign.
  • AB 971 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Vehicles: transit-only traffic lanes.
  • AB 1037 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Vote by mail ballots: signature verification.
  • AB 1052 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Sacramento Regional Transit District: taxes.
  • AB 1216 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Wastewater treatment plants: monitoring of air pollutants.
  • AB 1219 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Elections: ballots.
  • AB 1257 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Dentistry: Dental Hygiene Board of California: Dental hygienists: Examinations and licensure.
  • AB 1259 by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Fresno) – Dissolution of redevelopment agencies: enhanced infrastructure financing districts: City of Merced.
  • AB 1261 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Crime: witnesses and informants.
  • AB 1262 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Professional fiduciaries.
  • AB 1263 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Vehicles: Bureau of Automotive Repair: smog check program.
  • AB 1264 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Acupuncture.
  • AB 1291 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – University of California Associate Degree for Transfer Pilot Program.
  • AB 1350 by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Fresno) – Veterans: memorials.
  • AB 1360 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Hope California: Secured Residential Treatment Pilot Program.
  • AB 1366 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Unfair competition and false advertising: disgorgement.
  • AB 1412 by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) – Pretrial diversion: borderline personality disorder.
  • AB 1414 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Civil actions: consumer debt.
  • AB 1415 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Outdoor advertising: City of Los Angeles.
  • AB 1459 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – State Capitol: mural honoring Native Americans.
  • AB 1484 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) – Temporary public employees.
  • AB 1539 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Elections: double voting.
  • AB 1548 by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) – Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: grant program: recycling infrastructure projects.
  • AB 1566 by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Fresno) – Department of Veterans Affairs: veterans’ services.
  • AB 1745 by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Fresno) – Public postsecondary education: veterans: waiver of mandatory systemwide tuition and fees.
  • SB 29 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – The Political Reform Act of 1974: Fair Political Practices Commission: political reform education program.
  • SB 40 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – State Bar of California.
  • SB 60 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Social media platforms: controlled substances: order to remove.
  • SB 68 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Vehicles: safety regulations.
  • SB 76 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Alcoholic beverages: music venue license: entertainment zones: consumption.
  • SB 77 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Voting: signature verification: notice.
  • SB 78 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Criminal procedure: factual innocence.
  • SB 228 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Civilian youth opportunities program.
  • SB 244 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Right to Repair Act.
  • SB 280 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Review of conservatorships: care plans.
  • SB 281 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Crimes: aggravated arson.
  • SB 311 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Medi-Cal: Part A buy-in.
  • SB 327 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – State teachers’ retirement: disability allowances and benefits.
  • SB 362 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – Data broker registration: accessible deletion mechanism.
  • SB 365 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Civil procedure: arbitration.
  • SB 369 by Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) – Pupil instruction: model curricula: Vietnamese American refugee experience: Cambodian American history and heritage.
  • SB 412 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Parole hearings.
  • SB 419 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Property tax: exemptions: personal property used in space flight.
  • SB 463 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward) – Dependent children.
  • SB 464 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward) – Criminal law: rights of victims and witnesses of crimes.
  • SB 545 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction.
  • SB 603 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Children’s advocacy centers: recordings.
  • SB 644 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Hotel and private residence rental reservations: cancellation: refunds.
  • SB 723 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Employment: rehiring and retention: displaced workers.
  • SB 798 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Elections: local bond measures: tax rate statement.
  • SB 801 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – California Uniform Directed Trust Act.
  • SB 806 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Trash receptacles and storage containers: reflective markings: enforcement.
  • SB 816 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Professions and vocations.
  • SB 848 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Employment: leave for reproductive loss.

